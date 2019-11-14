Kuwaiti 'Cougar' Accused of Being Immoral for Encouraging Women to Marry Younger Men

A Kuwaiti woman is being accused of neglecting modesty and morals for sharing a video on social media of herself promoting the benefits of marrying a younger man.

In the video, the Kuwaiti woman compares the pros of marrying a young man compared to an old man, suggesting that younger men would be “stronger” and more “fun.”

Translation: “Kuwaiti woman: 'Listen up girls, marry a young man, cause they’re stronger.'”

She goes on to say, “older men are so boring. For example, if you’re in the car, he’d play music by Umm Kulthoum or some boring artist, while a younger guy would play Iraqi dance songs and you’d dance together. Younger men are fun, strong, exciting, talkative, they get jealous and care about you. Old men are just always quiet and boring.”

The video angered Kuwaitis who felt her behavior is unacceptable and some harshly criticized her for it.

قال رسول الله صلى الله عليه وسلم.

إذا لم تستحي فاصنع ما شئت.



إذا لم تخـشى عاقبـة الليالي *** ولم تستحي فاصنع ما تشـاء

فلا والله ما في العيش خيـر *** ولا الدنيا إذا ذهـب الحيـاء

يعيش المرء ما استحيا بخير ** ويبقى العود ما بقي اللحـاء — رجل من الماضي (@yyHevVuKf3OEf67) November 12, 2019

Translation: “Prophet Mohammad said, if you do not have morals, then you will do whatever you can, even if it were inappropriate.”

جفاف عاطفي — AHMAD_o88o (@abu_mubarakq8) November 11, 2019

Translation: “Sounds like someone’s sexually frustrated.”

الرجل اللي يقال له رجل ولد ابوه صغير والا كبير .. يبحث عن المرأة التي تتسم بالحياء والادب ..... اما الذكور فيتاسوا فيها الانسان والحيوان بالصفات — ياهلا (@a3lanee) November 11, 2019

Translation: “A real man would never be with an immodest woman like her, only a boy would, which is exactly what she deserves.”

On the other hand, some social media users found the video rather funny. Some even agreed with her.

ماغلطت صح كلامها 100% وأنا معها تسلمي على الذكاء — zooz (@zzh11011) November 12, 2019

Translation: “She’s absolutely right. I 100% agree with her.”

اتفق ❤ — بغداد السلام (@VOzEy0UKLm0ON5p) November 12, 2019

Translation: “I agree.”

رائع جداً. تعالي وانا اعلمك الفرق. 😍😍 — Ahmad Zalat (@AhmadZalat9) November 12, 2019

Translation: “This is great, go out with me and I’ll prove you right.”