Kuwaiti Diplomat Escapes Jail After Enslaving Ethiopian Housekeeper

Even though a Kuwaiti diplomat has successfully left Belgium along with his family, he and his wife have been convicted for mistreating their Ethiopian housekeeper during their years in Brussels.

The Brussels court has recently sentenced the Kuwaiti diplomat and his wife, whose names remain unknown, to two years in jail, for treating their Ethiopian housekeeper as a slave.

It was between August 2017 and May 2018 that an Ethiopian houseworker worked for the Kuwaiti couple in their household both in Kuwait and Brussels. However, she successfully escaped from them in the spring of 2018 and told her story of being treated "as a slave," as reported by the Belgian press.

A scandal for a Kuwaiti diplomat and his wife in Belgium… This is what they did with an Ethiopian maid! https://t.co/3eVGeImWWt — Pi News (@Proiqra) December 1, 2021

According to AFP, the victim filed a lawsuit against her employers saying that she was constantly denied having proper meals and was only allowed to eat the employers' leftover food. She also said she did not receive clothes or any form of medical care.

However, the Kuwaiti embassy in Brussels has not responded to the judiciary’s requests in the guise of diplomatic immunity as he and his family have been able to successfully return to Kuwait.