Latte with "breast milk" sparks controversy in Russia

ALBAWABA - Russian has been sparked with the news of a cafe that is serving Latte that is made with mother's breast milk.

The "Coffee Smile" cafe, which is very famous in Russia's Perm city, has been widely criticized on social media where people slammed the idea of drinking coffee that is mixed with breast milk.

Many people on social media called it "disgusting" and refused to even try it. While others debated the taste of the drink saying they might try it once.

According to media outlets, the cup of Latte that is combined with mom's breast milk cost 650 rubles (around $8). Many people slammed the expensive cost of the drink as well.

"I recently went on maternity leave and saw that a lot of breast milk is required. I have a lot of it," a young mother and supplier of breast milk for the cafe claimed in the video.

A post on Reddit's Egypt subreddit has sparked controversy as some people first thought the cafe is in Egypt.

Reddit users were shocked after the news article wrote the cost of the Latte drink with breast milk in Egyptian pound raising many questions if the same idea will be used in one of the cafe's in the country.