'Laugh at the Fireworks!' Syrian Father Makes Up a Game to Comfort His Daughter as Bombs Fall

Riham Darwish

Published February 19th, 2020 - 10:59 GMT
He can be seen encouraging his 3-year old daughter Salwa to laugh out loud every time they hear a bombing noise. (Twitter)

A short video from Syria became an Internet sensation, showing a father creating a game to play with his baby daughter to help her cope with bombing sounds in the northern city of Idlib that has been under heavy shelling for weeks.

Abdullah Al-Mohammad is seen encouraging his 3-year-old daughter Salwa to laugh out loud every time they hear a bomb, in order to comfort her during the on-going shelling in neighboring areas. 

As the video went viral, the Internet widely praised the father's efforts, saluting his creative method to help alleviate his daughter's fears amid such traumatizing events.

The father has reportedly been living with his family at a friend's house in Sarmada town, after fleeing their house in Saraqeb due to the continuous fighting nearby.

The governorate of Idlib to the northwest of Syria has been a battlefield between government and Turkish-led counter forces for months now, with almost a million civilians displaced since December, according to the UN.


