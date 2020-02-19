'Laugh at the Fireworks!' Syrian Father Makes Up a Game to Comfort His Daughter as Bombs Fall

A short video from Syria became an Internet sensation, showing a father creating a game to play with his baby daughter to help her cope with bombing sounds in the northern city of Idlib that has been under heavy shelling for weeks.

Oh wow. This is so sad and inspiring all at once. I needed this dose of love and courage. This Syrian dad has made his daughter believe the sound of nearby bombs is a game. A real Life Is Beautiful. pic.twitter.com/qpGvJCL9Cl — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) February 18, 2020

Abdullah Al-Mohammad is seen encouraging his 3-year-old daughter Salwa to laugh out loud every time they hear a bomb, in order to comfort her during the on-going shelling in neighboring areas.

No child should be subjected to the horrific realities of war.



Watch as this brave #Syrian father teaches his little girl to laugh when bombs fall to protect her from the trauma 👇https://t.co/tKVI2CXtz4 — Human Appeal (@HumanAppeal) February 18, 2020

As the video went viral, the Internet widely praised the father's efforts, saluting his creative method to help alleviate his daughter's fears amid such traumatizing events.

Thank goodness there is still some humanity in the world and bless all Dads like him 🙏

Let adults take the strain



Let children be children 👍 — The Power of One1 (@IMS899) February 18, 2020

The father has reportedly been living with his family at a friend's house in Sarmada town, after fleeing their house in Saraqeb due to the continuous fighting nearby.

Wow. Amazing father but so tragic at the same time. I don’t know how politicians live with themselves. — Laila Charlesworth ANutr (@LailaWellbeing) February 19, 2020

This is heartbreaking. It truly puts a face on the ravages of war. I wish them all the best — kevin n (@iAMmrDebbie) February 19, 2020

The governorate of Idlib to the northwest of Syria has been a battlefield between government and Turkish-led counter forces for months now, with almost a million civilians displaced since December, according to the UN.