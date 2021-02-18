Leaked Video of Myanmar Military Men Brutally Beating up a Civilian

A viral video, widely shared on the internet, is believed to be of Myanmar military men beating up a civilian for participating in the national-wide protests against the latest coup.
Violent coup government forces brutally beat a young man. #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar #Feb16Coup pic.twitter.com/J9h9F4jeuc— Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) February 16, 2021
The 14-second video shows a group of military men attacking a man in civilian clothes; he helplessly tries to avoid them and escape but ends up falling on the ground and surrenders to them.
Another Twitter user shared the video saying: “Peaceful protesters were brutally beaten by Myanmar soldiers and police at Tagondai roundabout, Mandalay,Yesterday. Feb15 2021:
Violence against Humanity.”
Peaceful protesters were brutally beaten by Myanmar solidiers and police at Tagondai roundabout, Mandalay,Yesterday.Feb15 2021— thutricia🇲🇲 (@ggggg1234gf) February 16, 2021
Violence against Humanity
INHUMAN MILITARY #Feb16coup#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/C7K0wq9dFS
Loads of leaked videos and photos have emerged on Twitter under the hashtag “#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar” after the coup, despite cutting down the internet across the country.
After the military announced how people of Myanmar are with them in their yesterday’s press conference broadcasted by their own unreliable and fake news media, this is the crowd protesting against the military today.#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar#Feb17Coup @UN @SchranerBurgen1 pic.twitter.com/4NKJsE2xeN— Bunny Phyoe (@BunnyPhyoe) February 17, 2021
There are more cases which worse than this file. This is term what we call Police in Myanmar.— Save Myanmar 🇲🇲 (@BurmeseGirl_) February 17, 2021
MYANMAR NEEDS DEMOCRACY#Feb17Coup#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar
pic.twitter.com/w498ChN0vD
In a smart move, some protesters have written down huge slogans on Myanamr’s roads which read from above “We want democracy, Save Myanmar, and Respect our votes.”
Smart Movement— Min Hein (@_min_hein_) February 17, 2021
Smart Protest
We WANT DEMOCRACY
RESPECT OUR VOTES
SAVE MYANMAR#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar#Feb17Coup pic.twitter.com/w06cKukuYr
In Yangon, which was also known as Rangoon, the capital of the Yangon Region and the largest city of Myanmar, people held the 'Broken car' engine movement pretending their cars were broken to shut down major highways, bridges, roads, and intersections.
The 'Broken car' engine movement in Yangon.— Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) February 17, 2021
Protestors pretending their cars have broken down and shut down major highways, bridges, roads, and intersections. Authorities are dumbfounded. #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar #Feb17Coup pic.twitter.com/CKKBt3TTDL
On February 1st, 2020, Myanmar's military conducted a successful coup against the president and the government. President Aung San Suu Kyi and several other officials of the National League for Democracy (NLD) were detained as the military seized control of the power.
Military troops were deployed across the country and a night-time curfew is in force; as Myanmar declared a one-year state of emergency.
Myanmar’s anti-coup protesters rallied in the streets on Wednesday with the biggest demonstrations since the coup, while the first court hearing of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi began earlier than scheduled and her lawyer was banned from attending.
According to Bloomberg, President’s lawyer Khin Maung Zaw revealed that Suu Kyi appeared in front of the court via video link without representation. The hearing had earlier been scheduled for Wednesday, but the court has yet to recognize him as her attorney and he has been barred from seeing her since she was arrested.
(Reuters) - Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi will be remanded in detention until Wednesday for a court hearing and will not appear on Monday as initially expected, her lawyer told journalists in the capital Naypyitaw.#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar— Shoon Naing (@Shoon_Naing) February 15, 2021
In fact this is not the first time the Myanmar military seizes power. In 1962 and under the leadership of Ne Win, the military controlled the country for 26 years. Then, nationwide protests broke out in the country in 1988. Dubbed the 8888 Uprising, the civil unrest was sparked by economic mismanagement, leading Ne Win to step down.
