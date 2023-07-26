Leaked video: Turkey forces Syrian refugees to return

ALBAWABA - A video that shows Turkish authorities forcing Syrians back to their homeland, went viral on social media especially as it came weeks after the Turkish president's announcement that refugees are going back is totally "voluntary."

In the footage, which has not been confirmed by authorities, Turkish forces appeared forcibly trying to put a man, who was believed to be Syrian, into the van which is directed to head to Damascus in a forcible way.

The man in the video was trying to escape forced deportation while the policemen were holding him tight.

Furthermore, many other unverified videos also emerged online allegedly showing Syrian refugees and migrants handcuffed and forced to return to their homelands from Turkey.

However, Misbar shared the video and said it belongs to people being jailed by Turkish police after participating in a protest to find their missing relatives adding that the video has nothing to do with Syrian refugees in Turkey.

نُشر مقطع الفيديو يوم الثامن من يوليو/تموز الجاري، على أنّه لاعتقال مواطنين أتراك شاركوا في مظاهرة تطالب بالكشف عن مصير ذويهم المختفين، ومحاسبة المسؤولين عن اختفائهم.#تمت_المسبرة #تركيا #سوريا #ترحيل pic.twitter.com/15KVlA5VB6 — Misbar - مسبار (@misbarfc) July 17, 2023

Human rights advocates also claimed that Turkey is jailing people who refuse to go home, while claims that refugees' return is totally "voluntary."

On June 8, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised the return of at least 1 million Syrians which he reportedly said would be "voluntarily returned" to their country.

The video came days after a video showing workers at the Adana Metropolitan Municipality removing and tearing down storefront signs that has Arabic words and sentences.