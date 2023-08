ALBAWABA - Rumors circulate on social media platforms claiming that former Lebanese President Michel Aoun died.

In detail, the Lebanese Annahar newspaper denied the rumors saying that no official comment or statement has been released yet to confirm or deny the death of Michel Aoun.

According to allegations, the former president was said to have passed away at Hôtel-Dieu de France in Beirut amidst "great secrecy from close associates, family and hospital staff."