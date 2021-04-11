  1. Home
  3. Murder of Ethiopian Domestic Worker? Body Parts Found In Bag in Beirut

Murder of Ethiopian Domestic Worker? Body Parts Found In Bag in Beirut

Published April 11th, 2021 - 06:40 GMT
Police searching area
African domestic workers have been suffering increasing violence in Lebanon under the Kafala system. (Twitter: @LarissaAounSky)

Lebanon's local police have disclosed that a small black bag found in the Malla area in the country's capital points at a possible murder of an Ethiopian domestic worker; promising a full investigation into the incident.

Hours after a small black bag was noticed with blood traces near a BLOM Bank in the Malla neighborhood of Beirut, police forces closed the area and revealed that the bag contains legs and arms that belong to an Ethiopian woman, believed to be a domestic worker.

Reacting to the shocking scene, social media users widely shared photos of the bag and police members investigating the incident feared to be yet another homicide that took the life of an expat domestic worker hailing from the African continent.

While the police revealed they have been searching neighboring areas looking for similar bags with the remaining parts.

Meanwhile, online people heavily weighed on the matter, saying that violence against domestic workers should be stopped and that the Kafala system should be abolished, so the lives of about 250,000 migrant workers in Lebanon are protected.

According to the Anti-Racism Movement active in Lebanon, at least 14 non-Lebanese domestic workers have lost their lives in the country since April 2020.

