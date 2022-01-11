Is Leonardo DiCaprio an 'Eco-Hypocrite'? Yacht Photos Spark Anger

For years, Leonardo Dicaprio has been the one celebrity apparently leading the fight against Climate Change. In 2014, he was appointed as a Messenger of Peace with a special focus on climate change by the United Nations. He delivered speeches and featured documentaries warning our world of the dangers awaiting our ecosystem if no action is taken to stop it.

However, recent photos that have gone viral online have suggested a different reality. Online people have been hailing the beloved environment hero, accusing him of being an "eco-hypocrite," after these photos showed him aboard a luxurious yacht, one of the many unnecessary ocean-harming practices that use fossil fuels.

Despite his massive popularity, Leonardo DiCaprio's credibility is now shaken when it comes to his fight for a green environment.

Here's UN Climate Change ambassador Leonardo DiCaprio aboard a 315ft, £110 million superyacht, complete with a helipad and six decks that spew out as much as your average car does in a year by sailing as little as 7 miles. Remember that as you watch his climate catastrophe movie.

DiCaprio's photos have also been reported by several newspapers, including the Mail, who weighed on the same questions over the actor's "hypocrisy" when it comes to saving the environment.

This week, Leonardo DiCaprio was nominated for the Golden Globes' best actor award for the motion picture, musical/comedy genre after his role in Netflix's Don't Look Up.

A new critically endangered species of tree found in the Ebo Forest, Uvariopsis dicaprio, was named in honor of @LeoDiCaprio whose efforts helped prevent logging in the area last year. Thank you, Leo, for your help saving this important ecosystem!

Leonardo DiCaprio's connection to climate change and advocating for the environment has also resulted in scientists calling a new species of tropical trees after him, the Cameroon-based "Uvariopsis DiCaprio" found in the Ebo Forest.

Leonardo DiCaprio holidays on his £110 million yacht.

Even though he didn't win the award, people still called out DiCaprio for living a lifestyle that goes against his role in the film that stresses the need that the public consciousness should stay focused on planet-threatening issues, such as Climate Change.