LGBT Children Subjected to ‘Electric Shocks’ in Iran

Latest United Nations’ report on human rights violations in the Islamic Republic of Iran suggests that Tehran is performing electric torture on gays, lesbians, transgender, and bisexual kids.

The UN report , which was released on Wednesday, has caused international anger concerning human rights violations and freedom in the country.

The United Nations' Special Rapporteur on #HumanRights in #Iran reports that under the Islamic Republic, "lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender children were subjected to electric shocks."@khamenei_ir is waging a war on the #LGBTQ community.https://t.co/lGK8ciVtnd pic.twitter.com/r49eiaOCQm — National Union for Democracy in Iran (@NUFDIran) February 12, 2021

The special rapporteur Javaid Rehman, who is responsible for the situation of human rights in Iran, revealed his worry about the way LGBT kids are treated during the forty-sixth session of the Human Rights Council.

Rehman said in his report: "These practices amount to torture and cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment, and violate the State's obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Convention on the Rights of the Child."

@codepink @medeabenjamin @jeremycorbyn @georgegalloway @MaxBlumenthal Where is your progressive voice for the rights of LGBT+ children? Where is that voice against torture? Where is that voice against the hard right theocracy in Iran?



We’re all waiting for you. https://t.co/MCmMAYQutb — Brandon Hulse☘️🗽🌐 (@BrandonJHulse) February 13, 2021

Peter Tatchell, a British LGBTQ+ and human rights campaigner, commented on the UN report stating: "It is a shocking revelation that the Iranian regime subjects LGBT+ children to electric shocks, hormone treatments and psychoactive medications in a bid to 'cure' their sexual orientation & gender identity.”

Pretty sure there should be a lot of campus activism against the electric shocking of gay children. Oh well. https://t.co/OmXHsBdyHM — Blake Flayton🦁 (@blakeflayton) February 12, 2021

Not only children but adult LGBT people in Iran are subjected to harsh laws as same sex marriges or changing your gender is prohabitted and they may face being imprisoned, corporal punished or even getting executed, more so, gay men have faced stricter enforcement actions under the law than lesbians.

Tehran is considered as the worst country in the world in terms of LGBT rights since the Islamic republic took power. Thousands of homosexuals have been sentenced to death after Ruhollah Khomeini's call for them to be exterminated in 1979.