LGBTQ Community Joyous at The New Zealand Ban of 'Conversion Therapy'

Published February 17th, 2022 - 09:17 GMT
Jacinda Ardern
Great day for New Zealand: Jacinda Ardern (AFP/Getty Images)

ALBAWABA - New Zealand bans conversion therapy. It is now illegal for anyone practice this in the country as sanctioned per parliament.

As expected many are happy on the social media and have been posting and retweeting this piece of information relating to the pink lobby.

UPI has an exclusive on this.  It starts by saying New Zealand lawmakers on Tuesday overwhelming passed legislation to ban the widely discredited practice of attempting to forcibly change the sexual orientation of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals.

The legislation was passed by the New Zealand Parliament by a vote of 112-8 after it was introduced last year by the ruling New Zealand Labor Party of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, the US news agency added. 

The LGBTQ community in the world are celebrating the banning of this practice which is seen as pseudo-scientific, against nature and human rights. The law banning conversion therapy, makes it punishable by up to 5 years in prison of anyone indulging in such a practice. Amnesty International is joyous.

Conversion therapy which attempts to alter the sexual orientation of people, is banned by 27 countries but it is legal in 22 states in the USA. In Britain, 64 percent of people favor the banning of such practice. In Scotland too many hope such a practice would be banned.

"It's a great day for our Rainbow communities, and a proud day for all New Zealand," the ruling Labour Party said in a statement.

"Conversion practices are based on the false idea that people are wrong or broken because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. Such practices and ideas have no place in a modern, inclusive country like Aotearoa," it said, referring to New Zealand by its indigenous Maori name.  


The law creates two new criminal offenses, one to punish with up to three years imprisonment the practice of conversion therapy on anyone under the age of 18 and those with impaired decision-making abilities. And the other to punish its use on anyone, irrespective of age, where it results in serious harm with up to five years imprisonment according to United Press International. 
 

