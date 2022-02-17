LGBTQ Community Joyous at The New Zealand Ban of 'Conversion Therapy'

ALBAWABA - New Zealand bans conversion therapy. It is now illegal for anyone practice this in the country as sanctioned per parliament.

New Zealand bans conversion therapy in "a win for humanity" https://t.co/AQQRwkOv72 pic.twitter.com/ug1LvZCV0F — Mashable (@mashable) February 16, 2022

As expected many are happy on the social media and have been posting and retweeting this piece of information relating to the pink lobby.

We did it!! Conversion Therapy is now BANNED in New Zealand! 🥳😻 #lovewins pic.twitter.com/IqJXkOOUIJ — Kita Mean (@KitaMean) February 15, 2022

UPI has an exclusive on this. It starts by saying New Zealand lawmakers on Tuesday overwhelming passed legislation to ban the widely discredited practice of attempting to forcibly change the sexual orientation of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals.

New Zealand banned so-called "conversion therapy" for LGBTQIA+ people under 18 years old, & put an end to such practices that cause "serious harm" for any age.



The "therapy" falsely claims to change sexual orientation & has been linked to suicide. It is legal in 22 U.S. states. pic.twitter.com/5Z1DgxodVo — AJ+ (@ajplus) February 16, 2022

The legislation was passed by the New Zealand Parliament by a vote of 112-8 after it was introduced last year by the ruling New Zealand Labor Party of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, the US news agency added.

While UK government still dithers, New Zealand bans unethical, harmful & ineffective conversion therapies. Bravo! Law makes it an offence to perform so-called ‘therapy’ on anyone under 18 & comes with sentence of up to three years’ imprisonment https://t.co/oNCJ3nblNa — Peter Tatchell (@PeterTatchell) February 16, 2022

The LGBTQ community in the world are celebrating the banning of this practice which is seen as pseudo-scientific, against nature and human rights. The law banning conversion therapy, makes it punishable by up to 5 years in prison of anyone indulging in such a practice. Amnesty International is joyous.

Conversion Therapy has just been banned in New Zealand, but what was it, was there any #science behind it, and what might be the long term effects?

Join me, Dr Rita Csako & @MrPStevens for this weeks Science Digest where we ask - can sexuality be changed? https://t.co/YN0b6BMLUH pic.twitter.com/EeqwbFWbi0 — Dr Michelle Dickinson (@medickinson) February 17, 2022

Conversion therapy which attempts to alter the sexual orientation of people, is banned by 27 countries but it is legal in 22 states in the USA. In Britain, 64 percent of people favor the banning of such practice. In Scotland too many hope such a practice would be banned.

"It's a great day for our Rainbow communities, and a proud day for all New Zealand," the ruling Labour Party said in a statement.

Congratulations to New Zealand 🇳🇿 where a ban on conversion therapy has just passed by 112 votes to 8. The ban will take effect in six months time. 🏳️‍🌈



We hope 🇬🇧 & Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 will be next to ban this abhorrent practice.https://t.co/MiB24LlmOm — Equality Network (@LGBTIScotland) February 15, 2022

"Conversion practices are based on the false idea that people are wrong or broken because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. Such practices and ideas have no place in a modern, inclusive country like Aotearoa," it said, referring to New Zealand by its indigenous Maori name.



The law creates two new criminal offenses, one to punish with up to three years imprisonment the practice of conversion therapy on anyone under the age of 18 and those with impaired decision-making abilities. And the other to punish its use on anyone, irrespective of age, where it results in serious harm with up to five years imprisonment according to United Press International.

