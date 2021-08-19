Exploiting the Afghan Tragedy? British Model In Burqa on Instagram

Promoting her new book, British model Lily Cole has shared two photos of herself in an Afghan blue burqa, promoting strong online backlash, as her posts coincided with the Taliban reaching the outskirts of the Afghan capital on the 15th of August 2021.

Lily Cole & the vacuity of modern hashtag-feminism. Putting Instagram posturing before universal human rights. I bet Afghan women are celebrating the “diversity” of wearing this shroud. pic.twitter.com/5unfIZrqXg — Janice Turner (@VictoriaPeckham) August 16, 2021

Cole's photos were part of her Instagram posts promoting her new book, the one where she announced her sexuality, coming out as a bisexual.

The 33-year old model later removed the photos, saying that she had not read the news from Afghanistan at the time she posted it and that she was loaned the burqa by a friend of hers. Cole then apologized for what has been described as a mishap and has been sharing informative posts on the situation in Afghanistan, saying that "it was meant to celebrate diversity".

However, many online people continued the attack on Lily Cole, saying that she was insensitive to the plight of millions of Afghans who are yet to experience the Taliban rule again, after 20 years of ousting them for the first time by the US-led NATO coalition.

Some commentators also went on to accuse her of orchestrating the incident to reach a wider audience amidst her efforts to promote her new book.

Lily Cole has now deleted this post in which she promoted her new book 'celebrating diversity' by wearing a burqa. https://t.co/oBp6yqC6SB — Benjamin Ramm (@BenjaminRamm) August 17, 2021

Last Sunday, the extremist Islamist group returned to power in Afghanistan as it took over Kabul in the span of hours of reaching the city. The former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country on the same day and is reported to have settled in the UAE.

Afghans have since been expressing deep worry over the fate of the millions of people who have either worked with the US troops, women, and minorities, who have all experienced different forms of persecution during the Taliban rule in the late 1990s.