Lindsey Graham praises spending money to "kill Russians"

ALBAWABA - United States Senator Lindsey Graham was blasted after his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In a video widely shared online, Graham was speaking to Zelenksyy when the latter said: "Free or die?." Graham replied: "Free or Death."

Zelenksyy maintained: "Now we are free. And we'll be." Graham said: "And the Russians are dying."

"The Russians are dying. It is the best money we've ever spent."



~ Lindsey Graham, United States Senator laughs while Ukraine President Zelenskyy nods.



pic.twitter.com/U4XrDmoWF3 — The Poll Lady (@ThePollLady) May 28, 2023

The senator added: "It's the best money we've ever spent."

The U.S. official was widely criticized on social media for celebrating the death of Russians amid the war with Ukraine.

Some people decried Lindsey Graham for laughing while saying his words about Russians. Meanwhile, a person on Twitter wrote: "What if Russia said, Americans are d**ING, best money we have ever spent?"

The official website of the President of Ukraine posted a photo from the visit of the U.S. senator to Ukraine highlighting that this is the third visit by Lindsey Graham since the start of the Russian war.

"It is very important, we appreciate this help. We know that from the first days of full-scale Russian aggression, we have full support. I'm deeply grateful for this," Zelenskyy said.