Longest Trial in History: Jailed Palestinian Mohammad Halabi in Israeli Court For The 168 Time 

ALBAWABA - The pressure must be kept on Israel to release Mohammad al-Halabi who is being kept in Israeli prison under administrative detention; and this has been the case since June 2016. Israel will not release him nor charge him.

The longest trial in history!



Tomorrow, the Israeli supreme court will hold a trial for Palestinian prisoner Mohammad al-Halabi, the manager of Australia's World Vision in Gaza, for the 168th time. pic.twitter.com/bvil4aS5mU — V PALESTINE 🇵🇸 (@V_Palestine20) February 14, 2022



Pressure must continue until he is set free. Al Halabi was the director of an Australian charity named World Vision that operates in Gaza and helps the poor and is being accused of aiding Hamas although many say, including the Australian government, such allegations are completely untrue.

المحكمة الأطول عدداََ في التاريخ

١٦٧ جلسة دون اعتراف منه بالتهم المنسوبة اليه

الأسير محمد الحلبي مدير مؤوسة الرؤيا العالمية الأمريكية worldvision من غزة#الاسير_مش_رقم pic.twitter.com/XUVYutnqb4 — باسل ابو حسان (@basel_abuhassan) December 25, 2021



His case is trending both in Arabic and English to release the man who is a father of five children but has been in jail for the last five years since 2016.

صاحب أطول محاكمة في التاريخ ..

سلطات الاحتلال تؤجل محاكمة الأسير المهندس محمد الحلبي من غزة حتى نهاية الشهر، علمًا أن جلسة المحكمة الـ154 له. pic.twitter.com/x9y97CyELy — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) January 14, 2021

He has been in front of an Israeli court 168 times since and each time he stands in front of the judges his imprisonment is extended till further notice, till next time. This is an Israeli pernicious policy that is applied across the board on Palestinians as a matter of routine, and today there are around 500 prisoners who are kept in administrative detention, no charges just languishing in Israeli prisons.



Calls for his release has been rife. The European Union are calling for his immediate release as no charges have been brought against him and there is no evidence he channelled money to Hamas, an accusation which he vehemently denies.

يعاني الأسير المهندس محمد الحلبي (42عامًا) من قطاع غزة، المحتجز في معتقل "ريمون"، وضعًا صحيًّا صعبًا نتيجة التحقيق العنيف،إذ يعاني من آلام شديدة في الرأس والذي أفقده القدرة على السمع، وقد يؤثر على البصر نتيجة إهمال علاجه المتعمد. pic.twitter.com/KVwflCOXzc — شبكة فلسطين للحوار (@paldf) April 12, 2020

As well, the Palestinian Prisoners Club (PPS) continue to call for his release: “What is happening with Al-Halabi poses danger on the human rights and humanitarian work as it is an obvious intimidation to aid and human rights institutions in Palestine,” it said in a statement, adding the “arbitrary measures” practiced against al-Halabi, “are considered a test for the international rights system and its humanitarian message.”

The Palestine Chronicle points out: The 42-year-old, who was the director of World Vision in Gaza until he was detained in 2016, has attended all the previous court hearings behind closed doors. His lawyer has been prevented from reviewing Israeli prosecution evidence.