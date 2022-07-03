'Love is Halal': Berlin Mosque Becomes the First to Raise LGBTQ+ Flag

In what was called an unexpected move, a mosque in the German capital Berlin placed on Friday an LGBTQ+ flag on one of its walls in order to show support for the Pride community especially those who hide their real sexual orientation amid religious restrictions.

The LGBTQ+ flag was raised on Ibn Rushd-Goethe Mosque, located in Berlin, where many people are said to have added 'Love is Halal' stickers to show also their support following the upcoming two major gay pride events in the city during July.

مسجد ابن رشد في برلين يرفع علم المثليين أمام مدخله في #ألمانيا. pic.twitter.com/e6JBkUMU3S — الأحداث الأمريكية🇺🇸 (@US_World1) July 2, 2022

Translation: "Ibn Rushd-Goethe Mosque in Berlin raises Rainbow Flag at one of his doors in Germany."

The move has triggered wide discussions across the internet as some strongly denounced the idea of placing an LGBTQ+ flag on a mosque's wall justifying the move as anti-Islam adding they are trying to distort the image of Islam. Others claimed the mosque is being funded by some organization that forced them to raise the LGBTQ+ flag.

On the other hand, some social media users have welcomed the idea of the LGBTQ+ flag placed on a mosque's wall saying Islam is a religion of tolerance and it accepts all people regarding their homosexuality and that all religions should follow this step.

According to sources, the Ibn Rushd-Goethe Mosque was opened in 2017, five years ago, and it is the country's only self-described liberal mosque.

Furthermore, the mosque, which triggered many questions after rising the LGBTQ+ flag, is said to allow men and women to mix up during prayers in a move that is forbidden in any other mosque.

"Love is Halal" sticker (Photo by Adam BERRY / AFP)

In fact, a woman, called Seyran Ates, who found the Ibn Rushd-Goethe Mosque which is located on the third floor of St. John's Church near Berlin's Tiergarten, is of the Imams in the mosque making her the only female to handle this job in Germany. However, in France, Kahina Bahloul is also the first female to become a mosque's Imam.