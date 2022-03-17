Is Macron Jealous of the Attention Received by Zelenskyy? Latest Look Suggests

A recent photo that has emerged showing French President Emmanuel Macron wearing a Paratrooper hoodie during a government meeting has sparked online conversations and comparisons between him and the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Macron decided to turn up to work in a pair of jeans and a French paratroopers hoodie to be more like Zelensky. pic.twitter.com/pYivvXwOga — Sam Street (@samstreetwrites) March 14, 2022

Online people have quickly picked Macron's photos, pointing out the unusual style for the man who used to only wear formal suits and look sharply shaven in all of his appearances ever since becoming a major leader in French politics several years ago.

Macron, who is waging for reflection next month, can be seen wearing jeans, a black hoodie, while surrounded by advisors in the Élysée Palace.

It’s a real pity that President Macron, who looks excellent in that CPA 10 elite paratroopers hoodie, was unable to join the Czech, Polish and Slovene PMs at their in person meetings with Ukrainian leaders in Kyiv, Ukraine, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/rH8xc2KPtv — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 15, 2022

Macron is so jealous of Zelensky for getting all the attention, he’s decided to dress up like him and pay a professional photographer to take pics of him around his palace.



We all knew a kid like this at school… although they rarely ended up marrying their teacher. pic.twitter.com/Q1iFzU6xWd — Mahyar Tousi (@MahyarTousi) March 14, 2022

Social media users have since been comparing Macron's look with the one sported by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the last three weeks, ever since the Russian invasion of his country started.

Zelenskyy's looks for weeks have been showing him wearing mostly military outfits with his beard growing noticeably, in a sign that he has been extremely busy with the ongoing fight in his country.

Most commentators have been questioning whether Macron's photos were candid or if they were carefully planned to support his reflection campaign at a time Europe experiences one of the continent's most critical crises since World War II.