Is Macron Jealous of the Attention Received by Zelenskyy? Latest Look Suggests

Published March 17th, 2022 - 07:07 GMT
Macron and Zelenskyy
French President Emmanuel Macron has been seen wearing a hoodie and unshaved during a meeting. (Twitter: @samstreetwrites)

A recent photo that has emerged showing French President Emmanuel Macron wearing a Paratrooper hoodie during a government meeting has sparked online conversations and comparisons between him and the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Online people have quickly picked Macron's photos, pointing out the unusual style for the man who used to only wear formal suits and look sharply shaven in all of his appearances ever since becoming a major leader in French politics several years ago.

Macron, who is waging for reflection next month, can be seen wearing jeans, a black hoodie, while surrounded by advisors in the Élysée Palace.

Social media users have since been comparing Macron's look with the one sported by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the last three weeks, ever since the Russian invasion of his country started. 

Zelenskyy's looks for weeks have been showing him wearing mostly military outfits with his beard growing noticeably, in a sign that he has been extremely busy with the ongoing fight in his country.

Most commentators have been questioning whether Macron's photos were candid or if they were carefully planned to support his reflection campaign at a time Europe experiences one of the continent's most critical crises since World War II.

