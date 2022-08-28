  1. Home
Macron Visits Oran Disco Music Shop to 'Shake Off' The Colonial Past

Marwan Asmar

Marwan Asmar

Published August 28th, 2022 - 10:42 GMT
Macron in the Oran music shop
Emmanuel Macron is on a three-day visit to Algeria aimed at mending ties with the former French colony, which this year marks its 60th anniversary of independence. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Emmanuel Macron dances to Maghreb disco music. This can certainly be an appropriate headline for the French President. 

Macron, who just ended a three-day visit to Algeria decided to take it right to the top. He visited a very famous shop in Oran on his last day and let his hair down, so to speak, by mingling with the owner of the famous shop and meeting its people. 

This is a very famous music shop espousing special type of music, pertaining to Algeria, and maybe north Africa, a special type of singing and jive. Macron's visit to the shop was deliberate to music liven Algerian-French relations that have been tumbling from one disaster to another. 

This where the type of Rai music was made ever more popular by the Algerian-French singer DJ Snake and the many singing gurus that were created in this part of Algeria. 

The shop is a definite place of culture, art and maybe rebelliousness . It is here where many of the Algerian Rai singers made their mark, including Arab greats like Chab Khaled whose music is loved all over the Arab world. 

But Macron may have a knack for putting his foot in it and upsetting many. 

Macron's visit comes at a time of building fences with Algeria over the colonial past of France in that country. The Turks are angry with remarks he was supposed to have said of blaming other countries about the colonial past that seem to follow former empires everywhere they go. 

 

