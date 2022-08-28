Macron Visits Oran Disco Music Shop to 'Shake Off' The Colonial Past

ALBAWABA - Emmanuel Macron dances to Maghreb disco music. This can certainly be an appropriate headline for the French President.

French President Emmanuel Macron visits an iconic disco music shop in Algeria, Aug. 27, 2022.



Emmanuel Macron is on a three-day visit to Algeria aimed at mending ties with the former French colony, which this year marks its 60th anniversary of independence.



Source :lesgotv pic.twitter.com/13xYCF6jBz — Lesgotv naija (@LesgotvNaija) August 28, 2022

Macron, who just ended a three-day visit to Algeria decided to take it right to the top. He visited a very famous shop in Oran on his last day and let his hair down, so to speak, by mingling with the owner of the famous shop and meeting its people.

JUST IN: French President @EmmanuelMacron Emmanuel Macron on Saturday visited a celebrated record shop, Disco Maghreb, in the city of Oran, a stronghold of Algeria's popular Rai music in the 1980s and 1990s. #Algeria #DiscoMaghreb pic.twitter.com/ZSSXk9gMex — BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) August 27, 2022

This is a very famous music shop espousing special type of music, pertaining to Algeria, and maybe north Africa, a special type of singing and jive. Macron's visit to the shop was deliberate to music liven Algerian-French relations that have been tumbling from one disaster to another.

This where the type of Rai music was made ever more popular by the Algerian-French singer DJ Snake and the many singing gurus that were created in this part of Algeria.

The shop is a definite place of culture, art and maybe rebelliousness . It is here where many of the Algerian Rai singers made their mark, including Arab greats like Chab Khaled whose music is loved all over the Arab world.

But Macron may have a knack for putting his foot in it and upsetting many.

so basically a few months after pulling off a Zelensky war-room hoodie look, #Macron is now off to Oran channelling @djsnake 🐍 and visiting #DiscoMaghreb 😂 so much fraternité, originalité, colonialité ... pic.twitter.com/VGBjf99jOd — Lina Benabdallah (@LBenabdallah) August 27, 2022

Macron's visit comes at a time of building fences with Algeria over the colonial past of France in that country. The Turks are angry with remarks he was supposed to have said of blaming other countries about the colonial past that seem to follow former empires everywhere they go.