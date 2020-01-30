Made to Burn: Iranian Factory Makes U.S. and Israeli Flags to Burn During Protests

Burning American, Israeli and British flags is a cherished tradition among Iranian nationalists and demonstrators.

Thanks to the escalating tensions between the countries, business is booming at Iran’s largest flag factory, which has been producing U.S., British and Israeli flags for Iranian protesters to burn.

In Iran business flourishes with American flags, people are burning them as a sign of protest https://t.co/mvDpwlDoT7 — Local tech news (@Localtechnews1) January 30, 2020

At the Tehran-based factory, young men and women print the flags by hand then hang them up to dry every day.

The factory produces about 2,000 U.S. and Israeli flags a month in its busiest periods, and more than 1.5 million square feet of flags a year.

Trump’s economy is soo great that it’s positively impacting an Iranian business that sells American Flags. Think about it one side is burning them and the other side is waving them! Make Iran great again 😜 — Todd Gedaminski (@TGedaminski) January 30, 2020

Political unrest between the countries came after Iran's most important general, Qasem Soleimani, was killed in a US drone strike in Iraq two weeks ago.

Following Soleimani’s killing, Iran retaliated with strikes on US targets, bringing Tehran and Washington to an escalating conflict.

FLAG BURNING

Business is booming at Iran's largest flag factory which makes US, British & Israeli flags for protesters to burn. The factory produces about 2,000 & Israeli flags a month in its busiest periods, and more than 1.5 million square feet of flags a year. pic.twitter.com/xsMIZctOTk — Daily Bugle 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@dailybugle1898) January 30, 2020

For Iranian nationalists, anti-American sentiment has always been central to Iran’s Islamic revolution. Iran’s clerical rulers continue to denounce the United States as the country’s greatest enemy.

Last November, however, many Iranians took to the streets to protest against the country’s top authorities, chanting “our enemy is not the U.S., our enemy is here.”

Corona virus has been on the look out by responsible govt across the world but over here nothing has been said or measures taken, but Trump bombing Iran some people started protesting and even burning the American flag. You see that selfishness will be the end of them all. — Big Tymer (@sivosnoop) January 25, 2020

During protests this month, which erupted after Tehran belatedly admitted shooting down a passenger plane, young demonstrators in Tehran refused to step on the American flag painted on the street.