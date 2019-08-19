  1. Home
  Remarkable Footage From Hong Kong as 1.7 Million Protesters Go Out on The Streets

Published August 19th, 2019 - 06:44 GMT
Videos showing 1.7 million protesters taking part of Hong Kong’s Sunday protest have taken the internet by storm.

The demonstration described as a pro-democracy protest by its organizers has attracted the attention of the world after it remained peaceful without any clashes or confrontation between the police and the protesters.

Protesters in Hong Kong have gone to the streets on Sunday for the 11th week in a row in response to a proposed extradition bill, which has now been suspended but has evolved into a more demanding pro-democracy movement. 

