Remarkable Footage From Hong Kong as 1.7 Million Protesters Go Out on The Streets

Videos showing 1.7 million protesters taking part of Hong Kong’s Sunday protest have taken the internet by storm.

The demonstration described as a pro-democracy protest by its organizers has attracted the attention of the world after it remained peaceful without any clashes or confrontation between the police and the protesters.

An estimated 1.7 million people are marching in Hong Kong for democracy. This should inspire Americans to step up!pic.twitter.com/rH2BZqaTG6 — John Nichols (@NicholsUprising) August 18, 2019

I love Hong Kong. We deserve democracy and freedom. How can Beijing blame us as Rioters? pic.twitter.com/V1vz6lRvJz — Joshua Wong 黃之鋒 (@joshuawongcf) August 19, 2019

Protesters in Hong Kong have gone to the streets on Sunday for the 11th week in a row in response to a proposed extradition bill, which has now been suspended but has evolved into a more demanding pro-democracy movement.