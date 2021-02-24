Maid Steals $1.4 Million Worth of Jewelry From Jordanian Princess in London

Jordanian Princess Firyal, who is was married to Prince Muhammad Bin Talal—younger brother of the late King Hussein of Jordan—by whom she has two sons, Prince Talal and Prince Ghazi, was robbed in London, UK.

The British police have arrested the maid, who stole around one million pounds, about $1.403 million worth of jewels, from Princess Firyal’s house with an estimated value of over $8,400 million, according to the Sun.

Virgilina Taba allegedly swiped diamond rings, bracelets, watches and earrings. The 65-year old took the jewellery and handed it to her 37-year-old nephew, to sell to auction houses.

The police caught him while attempting to sell a ring — one of only six in the world — through a dealer who became suspicious and alerted the police. The Princess was sad after the theft as;“many of the items were precious and sentimental to her and cannot be replaced,” the Sun revealed.

Princess Firyal has been a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador since 1992, for whom she joins programs for developing education as well as protection of world heritage; Not only that but she is also an active member at the International Rescue Committee (IRC), New York Public Library, and a wide range of museums and universities.

In her latest movements, the Princess has launched a global appeal for unity and solidarity in face of the Coronavirus pandemic which killed 2.47 million people so far.

We call on you today to join our appeal to stand together in solidarity, to expunge hopelessness, and unite as one global community during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Read the entire appeal: https://t.co/4JiG4r8iqC #covid19 #coronavirus #unesco #stopthespread #staysafe — Firyal of Jordan (@FiryalOfJordan) April 11, 2020

She said in the appeal against the novel virus: “It’s time we realign our priorities and take responsibility not only for our own safety, but also the safety of our communities. We can start showing our support to each other by implementing the best prevention practices that were shared by the World Health Organization (WHO), and national ministries of health.”

Nevertheless, this is one of many of Princess Firyal’s initiatives; she participates in tons of other projects to help refugees, displaced people in Jordan and across the world.