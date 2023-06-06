Major corporates allegedly donate to anti LGBTQ+ politicians

ALBAWABA - An independent newsletter conducted an investigation surrounding the alleged funding of anti-LGBTQ+ politicians by major American corporates like UPS and AT&T.

Every year in June, the LGBTQ+ flag takes over the social media platforms of all major American corporations, as a sign of support and endorsement to the queer community across the states.

However, an investigation by an independent newsletter called Popular Information uncovers what they claim to be millions of dollars worth of funding by American market whales to what they call anti-gay politicians.

The report claims that 25 rainbow flag-waiving corporations have donated $13.5 million to anti-gay politicians since January 2022 alone.

BudLight has been facing boycott calls after the major company sent trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney cans of BudLight beer to promote. Meanwhile, the parent company, Anheuser-Busch, has donated $227,000 to sponsoring legislation in Texas and Florida.

Despite the fact that its website says that they are “committed to standing behind the LBGTQ+ community” and that it “supports organizations and projects that strengthen the LGBTQ+ community.”, AT&T, the telecommunications giant, allegedly donated $226,250 to legislators in a number of states backing anti-LGBTQ+ laws. That money includes $12,500 to support the “Don’t Say Gay” law in Florida.

The report also claims that NBCUniversal donated approximately $472,000 to anti-LGBTQ+ congressmen. the donations are claimed to include $5,000 to Republican Governor Bill Lee, who has signed at least seven anti-LGBTQ+ bills in 2023 alone.

The list included in the report goes on as it mentions tech and telecommunication giants in the American and global markets.