Makeup Idol Nikkietutorials Comes Out as Transgender: How do Her Saudi and Kuwaiti Fans Feel?

Famous Dutch makeup artist and beauty vlogger Nikkie de Jager uploaded an 18-minute video in which she came out as a transgender woman. Known by her Internet name NikkieTutorials, the YouTube star talked about her journey with gender transformation, her family's role in it, and about her decision to come out now in response to a blackmail threat.

In her video, Nikki said: "Today I am here to share something with you that I've always wanted to share with you one day but under my own circumstances, and it looks like that chance has been taken away from me, so today I am taking back my own power and I have to tell you something."

She added: "I am NikkieTutorials, and I am Nikkie. I am me. We don't need labels. But if we are going to put a label on it, yes, I am transgender. But at the end of the day, I am me."

The video has been watched over 13 million times, sparking a great debate amongst the 25-year old vlogger's fans.

Nikki has a large fanbase in Saudi and Kuwait, where her followers expressed shock over their idol coming out.

انصدمت من نيكي؟؟؟؟؟؟احسب من زمان مصرحة؟ خاصة يوم شفتها ببرنامج المكياج هذاك على طول توقعت انها ترانس بس مادريت انها ساكتة للحين😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 حبيبتي تجنن شوفوا يوم صوتها يهتز وهي تتكلم اف شكرا لها انها نشرت الفيديو — 𝙙𝙖𝙞𝙨𝙮 (@fredbowei) January 14, 2020

Translation: "I am so shocked after Nikki's video. I always thought she had come out especially after watching her makeup show. I knew she was a transgender but had no idea that she didn't talk about it yet. She's so great! Have you seen how her voice was cracking while she was talking? I'm thankful she made this video."

In conservative Gulf countries it's uncommon for people to voice support for LGBTQ people, but surprisingly many of her fans there wrote supporting messages showing their sympathy and love.

سووو، نيكي تتوريالز طلعت ترانسجندر، واو، أفضل ميك أب أرتست في العالم. — نورة ساير (@NorahSayer) January 13, 2020

Translation: "So.. Turns out NikkieTutorials is transgender. Wow! She's the best makeup artist in the world."

عبرت بعمر المراهقة وعاشت طفولتها كبنت وأمها وعايلتها ومدرستها كلهم دعموها حتى خطيبها معها، تجربتها مختلفة ونادرة .. بس فعلاً مفاجأة. — … Ⓐ (@3Shafiah) January 13, 2020

Translation: "She transformed when she was a teen and was able to live her childhood as a girl. Her mother, family, and school all supported her, even her fiancé. Her experience is so different and very unusual. But it's a true surprise."

نيكي توتوريالز طول الوقت وهي تتكلم بأخر مقطع ابغا اضمها ): 🥺🥺🥺 — s (@yourmilkycat) January 13, 2020

Translation: "I wanted to give NikkieTutorials a hug while she was speaking"

نيكي تتوريالز علمتناا سر كبير عنها و اعلنت انها ترانسجندر 🥺💘💘💘 يارب محد يتنمر عليها احبها حيل 😔 pic.twitter.com/VjNQklcysh — خمّن (@m_thexone) January 13, 2020

Translation: "NikkieTutorials has told us her big secret and announced that she is a transgender. I hope no one bullies her, I love her so much."

The famous YouTuber gained worldwide popularity about five years ago when she started making makeup tutorial videos. Her YouTube channel is now followed by more than 12 million subscribers, 13 million followers on Instagram and almost 2 million followers on Twitter.