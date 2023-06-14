Man fakes his own death to teach his family lesson

ALBAWABA The Tik Tocker David Baerten, 45-year-old, decided to pull off a classic prank on his family and friends to test their love and affection for him.

David, who has over 165,000 TikTok followers, said he carried out the prank to see how his extended family would react.

He explained: “What I see in my family often hurts me, I never get invited to anything.

David Baerten, a 45-year-old video creator from Belgium, faked his own death to teach his family a lesson about staying in touch.



READ MORE: https://t.co/FkcEUsk6v7 #TheProjectTV — The Project (@theprojecttv) June 14, 2023

Dozens of friends and family members attended the staged funeral near the city of Liège last weekend, wearing black attire, until a helicopter landed at the location.

Suddenly, "the deceased man" jumped out of the helicopter while greeting the mourners, saying, "Greetings to all of you, welcome to my funeral," as reported by "The Times" newspaper.

Some felt joyous while others shed tears because the man had not departed from life, and they rushed to embrace David as soon as he landed.

Meanwhile, others remained in a state of astonishment in the parking lot, unsure of what was happening.