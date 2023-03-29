Man kills wife, 2 children, jumps off UAE tower

ALBAWABA - A man died after he threw himself from a tower, in the United Arab Emirates, right after killing his wife and two children.

The Central Operations Room of the Sharjah Police received, on Tuesday, a report stating the death of a person, who is in his thirties and of Asian nationality, after he threw himself from a residential building in Sharjah, according to a post by the police on its Facebook page.

According to the post, the police found a paper in the man's clothes saying that he had killed his wife and two children at their residence and then jumped off the tower. The police immediately went to the scene of the crime, and it was found that what he wrote was true.

Ambulance teams made an attempt to save the perpetrator and take him to the hospital, but it turned out that he had died of the injuries he sustained as a result of the fall.

Investigations are still underway to ascertain the circumstances of the incident.