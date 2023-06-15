Man offers $10,000 for photo of Michelle Obama pregnant

ALBAWABA - A Twitter user, named shaneyyricch, has offered tp pay any person a $10,000 prize if they find any picture of former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama when she was pregnant.

In a post the man wrote: "I am offering $10,000 to the first person who finds me a picture of Michelle Obama pregnant."

A conspiracy theory about Michelle Obama has resurfaced and has been circulating socail media in the last week among conservatives and MAGA supporters which claim that Michelle Obama is a "transgender" and that allegedgly saying she was born as a "man."

Not only that but the rumor also claim that former president of the U.S., who served two terms from 2009 to 2017, is "gay," News Week reported earlier.

I am offering $10,000 to the first person who finds me a picture of Michelle Obama pregnant. pic.twitter.com/W2oUBqGXdJ — shaneyyricch (@shaneyyricch) June 15, 2023

A commentator mockingly said: "Even AI having trouble to generate a picture Michael being pregnant." Another added: "Men can’t get pregnant!"

This comes after American news anchor Tucker Carlson who lately claimed that ex-U.S. President Barack Obama has a "strange and highly creepy personal life" in his second Twitter show which amassed millions of views in a matter of hours.