Man Offers 50 Cows, 70 Sheep and 30 Goats to Marry Obama's Daughter

Its in the news again! Yes, the offer of the Kenyan lawyer to marry the daughter of the ex-US president Barrack Obama is making twitter headlines again. In return Felix Kiprono had promised a dowry of 50 cows, 70 sheep, and 30 goats as a 'bridal price' for Obama's then 17-year-old daughter Malia.

The 24-year-old Nairobi-based lawyer made this offer before 7 years ago, but users have been re-sharing this piece of interesting news on the social media, over and over, since 2015.

"I got interested in her in 2008," the lawyer told the Nairobian newspaper. "As a matter of fact, I haven't dated anyone since and promise to be faithful to her. I have shared this with my family and they are willing to help me raise the bride price."

According to prices on African farming, Kiprono's offer could be worth in excess of $90,000.

Barack Obama is an American politician and an attorney who served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017. As a member of the Democratic Party, Obama was the first African-American president of the United States.