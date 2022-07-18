Marburg Deadly Virus: Everything You Need to Know

Official health sources in Ghana have reported two positive cases with a deadly virus called Marburg, one that belongs to the same family as the more known virus of Ebola. Both patients have died consequently, triggering questions over the nature of the virus and the possibility of a new global emergency as a result.

In addition to the two deaths in Ghana, around 100 people have been quarantined for coming in direct contact with the deceased confirmed cases.

Even though the Marburg virus is not a new one, emerging reports of new infections in Ghana and possibly other countries in the African continent have drawn much attention.

Ghana has announced the preliminary finding of two cases of #Marburg virus disease and if confirmed these would the first such infections recorded in the country

In a world that is still experiencing the woes of the COVID-19 pandemic, news of new infectious diseases tends to spur fear and questions, ones we try to explore in this article.

Currently, the World Health Organization states that it is closely monitoring Marburg cases and in constant contact with officials in Ghana and other neighboring countries to ensure a quick response to the outbreak so it prevents it from spreading globally.

What is the Marburg virus?

According to AFP, the Marburg virus was identified for the first time in laboratories in Germany and Belgrade, the capital of the former state of Yugoslavia (modern-day Serbia) in 1967, following research focused on African green monkeys.

The virus is named after the German city of Marburg, where it was first detected.

The World Health Organization has warned that the Marburg virus can spread from infected animals, including bats, advising individuals of avoiding direct contact with them.

Marburg Outbreaks

Research shows that the Marburg virus is from the same family as Ebola, the virus that triggered a limited epidemic between 2013 and 2016 in a number of Western African countries, resulting in more than 11,000 deaths.

The biggest outbreak of the Marburg virus was recorded in 2005 when the virus spread in parts of Angola and killed nearly 330 people.

Other Marburg viruses were reported in previous years in Angola, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, South Africa, and Uganda.

The Marburg virus is believed to kill around one in two of infected individuals.

Health officials continue to report no treatment or vaccine for the Marburg virus so far.

Marburg Virus Symptoms

Among symptoms reported in confirmed cases of the Marburg virus are nausea, vomiting, chest pain, a sore throat, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, according to information provided by the CDC.

In more severe cases, patients might feel jaundice, inflammation of the pancreas, severe weight loss, delirium, shock, liver failure, massive hemorrhaging, and multi-organ dysfunction.

According to WHO sources, the two patients of the Marburg virus who died in Ghana in recent weeks are 26 years old and 51 years-old males who passed away only hours after being checked into hospitals in Ghana's southern Ashanti region