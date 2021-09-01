  1. Home
GOP Congressman Missing in Afghanistan: The Full Story

Published September 1st, 2021 - 06:49 GMT
Markwayne Mullin missing
Markwayne Mullin from Oklahoma has been reported missing. (Albawaba: Riham Darwish)

On the very same day, the US announced completing its withdrawal from Afghanistan, a report by the Washington Post highlighted the fact that a Republican Congressman from Oklahoma may have traveled to Afghanistan secretly, as his whereabouts continue to be unknown.

Despite being a critic of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, Oklahoma Representative Markwayne Mullin has been feared missing, days after he expressed his intentions to travel to Afghanistan with the mission of rescuing an American citizen and her four children from the country.

According to the Washington Post, Markwayne Mullin had called the US ambassador to Tajikistan, a country neighboring Afghanistan, asking for logistics help to carry out his plan which involves transferring a large amount of cash before embarking on a mission to bring back the American citizen and her family home via a helicopter.

However, with the official rejection of his request, Mullin went missing and no sources have been able to locate him so far. A statement by an Oklahoma official referring to the "complete safety of Rep. Markwayne Mullin" has not reassured the public which continues to question his location and fate.

Online, many people have posted memes and comics suggesting that Mullin's mission goes against US policies in Afghanistan after the withdrawal may pose a danger to American lives. Others criticized his position saying that "rescue missions are not part of his job".

According to the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinkin, less than 200 American citizens, mostly Afghan-Americans are still in Afghanistan.

