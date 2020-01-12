A Wedding and a Funeral: Ukrainian Plane Crash Kills Iranian Couple a Week After Their Marriage

  1. Home
Riham Darwish

Published January 12th, 2020 - 10:06 GMT
A Marriage and a Funeral: Ukrainian Plane Crash Kills Iranian Couple a Week After Their Wedding
The couple lived in Montreal, Canada where they met while studying engineering and held their wedding ceremony in Iran last week. (Twitter)

In the wake of the Ukranian airplane tragedy, a video went viral showing a memorial for a newlywed couple who died in the crash. Family and friends are seen mourning in the same hall where the couple had celebrated their marriage a week prior.

The video showing people dressed in black grieving over young Siavash Ghafouri-Azar and his new wife, Sara Mamani, while sad Persian music is played in the background.

The couple lived in Montreal, Canada where they met while studying engineering and held their wedding ceremony in Iran last week. 

Ghafouri-Azar and Mamani were on board the doomed flight heading back to Canada and lost their lives along with 174 other passengers.

Many social media users expressed their sadness and sympathy for victims' families. Online commentators also blamed politicians for the death of the newlywed couple, describing it as an 'unnecessary loss.'

Iranian officials linked the Wednesday crash to technical issues for several days, until Iranian President Hassan Rouhani admitted on Saturday that a human error was behind the demise of the civilian aircraft shortly after it left Tehran's international airport. 

Rouhani said that mistaking the airplane for a 'hostile target' was the reason a military force launched a missile towards the Ukranian plane.

The Iranian President expressed deep regret and pledged a thorough investigation. He also offered Ukraine formal apologies. 


