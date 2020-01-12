A Wedding and a Funeral: Ukrainian Plane Crash Kills Iranian Couple a Week After Their Marriage

In the wake of the Ukranian airplane tragedy, a video went viral showing a memorial for a newlywed couple who died in the crash. Family and friends are seen mourning in the same hall where the couple had celebrated their marriage a week prior.

Engineer Siavash Ghafouri-Azar was returning home with his new wife, Sara Mamani, when #Iran shot down #PS752 #IranPlaneCrash pic.twitter.com/GVXmqbTgu7 — SM Radio سمیرا (@SMohyeddin) January 12, 2020

The video showing people dressed in black grieving over young Siavash Ghafouri-Azar and his new wife, Sara Mamani, while sad Persian music is played in the background.

The couple lived in Montreal, Canada where they met while studying engineering and held their wedding ceremony in Iran last week.

Ghafouri-Azar and Mamani were on board the doomed flight heading back to Canada and lost their lives along with 174 other passengers.

As a reporter, you do your best to shake off all the bad things you have to write about. But this, about 2 couples who just got married in #Iran + were among the victims of #PS752, really got me. They were just trying to get back to their lives. My latest: https://t.co/1uvddeNoVT — Sarah Parvini (سارا) (@sarahparvini) January 10, 2020

Many social media users expressed their sadness and sympathy for victims' families. Online commentators also blamed politicians for the death of the newlywed couple, describing it as an 'unnecessary loss.'

This is so sad and upsetting. Devastated that their lives were cut short unnecessarily . — Melissa (@Farewell2harms) January 11, 2020

These stories are so heartbreaking, but I think it's very important to remember that every single one of those passengers was a real person and an innocent victim — Rattleworm (@heathermcalli15) January 10, 2020

The only things that come to mind are heartbreaking and senseless. May they RIP and may their loved ones find a way to cope with their sorrow. Thank you for sharing this and making this loss more personal for me. Very sad. — Thomas Stengel (@tshoya) January 12, 2020

Broken-hearted for these beautiful people and all the families shattered by this 💔🇨🇦 — Gratefully Canadian (@tracydareok) January 10, 2020

Iranian officials linked the Wednesday crash to technical issues for several days, until Iranian President Hassan Rouhani admitted on Saturday that a human error was behind the demise of the civilian aircraft shortly after it left Tehran's international airport.

Rouhani said that mistaking the airplane for a 'hostile target' was the reason a military force launched a missile towards the Ukranian plane.

The Iranian President expressed deep regret and pledged a thorough investigation. He also offered Ukraine formal apologies.