Massive Backlash After Facebook Admits to Tracking User Location at All Times

Salam Bustanji

Published December 18th, 2019 - 06:49 GMT
Shutterstock
Facebook received a massive backlash after it failed to convince lawmakers it needs to track users location at all times.

Responding to a letter by US Senators, Facebook revealed that in cases where the user has turned off his location services, the location-related information can still be tracked, thanks to the associated IP address.

US senator Hawley wrote the letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg regarding the privacy practices of the company concerning user location information, asking Facebook a set of seven questions including if the company collects any information about a user’s location if the user has turned off or limited Locations Services for the app.

The social network noted that in such cases, rough location information is derived from IP address or other network information for that person. However, Facebook has admitted that this type of data can be inaccurate sometimes. “For instance, an IP address assigned to a mobile device by a wireless carrier might reflect only the city or area where the device connected to the network, while a computer located on a company’s corporate network may have an IP address associated with that business’ offices. For this reason, IP addresses are generally considered to be imprecise ways of understanding location and can be inaccurate,” the letter read. 

On the other hand, some people are defending Facebook, arguing that most websites have access to user’s locations, not just Facebook. 

However, the issue comes after Facebook admitted to using location data for people that have opted out of sharing location data with the social media platform. Facebook’s exploitation of its user’s privacy has been an issue over the past few years, and with this latest privacy concern, the social media network is once again risking losing users due to its questionable privacy policies. 


© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

