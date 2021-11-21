A Massive Solar Deal: What Is Jordan, Israel and UAE up to?

An alleged agreement is likely to be reached between Jordan, UAE and Israel to build a massive solar farm in the Jordanian desert with Emirati funding which is aimed at generating electricity for the occupation.

In exchange for the solar farm, Israeli authorities will build a water desalination plant on the Mediterranean coast to provide water to Jordan, Amman Net reported.

إعلام العدو | الأردن و"الكيان الصهيو.ني" والإمارات يتجهون لتوقيع اتفاقية جديدة يوم الاثنين المقبل في دبي لبناء محطة للطاقة الشمسية في الصحراء الأردنية لتوليد الكهرباء للكيان الصهيو.ني بتمويل إماراتي، مقابل بناء محطة تحلية مياه للأردن في "الأراضي المحتلة"#التطبيع_خيانة pic.twitter.com/EiyjFMGUFf — شباب لأجل القدس العالمية (@S4Quds) November 18, 2021

Moreover, according to Israeli officials’ statement to Axios, delegations from Israel, Jordan and UAE are likely to meet in Dubai on Monday, 22 November to discuss and ink the unprecedented agreement. The deal was pushed by the US climate envoy John Kerry.

According to the report shared by the Israeli website Walla News, the agreement is set to be signed by the Israeli Minister of Energy Karen Elharar, and on the Jordanian side, Minister of Water and Irrigation Muhammad Al-Najjar, and the Emirati representative for climate issues, Sultan Al-Jaber, in the presence of US climate envoy John Kerry.

إسرائيل والأردن والإمارات العربية المتحدة، يوم الإثنين المقبل في دبي، اتفاق غير مسبوق، لبناء محطة ضخمة للطاقة الشمسية في الأراضي الأردنية لتوليد الكهرباء لفائدة إسرائيل. في المقابل، سيتم بناء محطة تحلية مخصصة للأردن في إسرائيل على ساحل البحر الأبيض المتوسط.#عادي

المهم نشرب ميه — Noor Al Hussein (@3ReE9IKFSstwkSg) November 18, 2021

Various reactions flooded social media since the announcement of the alleged deal. One said the country buys gas from the occupier to generate electricity for Jordan. And Jordan wants to build a solar farm for the benefit of Israel, while it will use the power generation to sweeten the seawater for Jordan. “I do not understand why all this mess!”

Another person commented: “Why should the Jordanian government rely on Israel to set up a desalination plant on the Mediterranean and provide us with water when we have the Aqaba sea, and it is possible to set up a Jordanian desalination plant and achieve self-sufficiency?”

بعد جفاف 3 سدود.. "أزمة مياه" غير مسبوقة تهدد الأردن | مرصد الشرق الاوسط و شمال افريقيا - https://t.co/HSFsu2dgzE #GoogleAlerts — WSTA GCC (@WSTAGCC) November 20, 2021

On the other hand, a Twitter user has supported the alleged deal and said the solar farm agreement will save Jordan from water scarcity. Jordan is currently suffering water shortages as most of the country’s dams are almost without any water.

According to a UNICEF report, Jordan is the second most water-scarce country in the world. Jordan’s annual renewable water resources are less than 100 m3 per person, significantly below the threshold of 500 m3 per person which defines severe water scarcity.