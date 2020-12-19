Mattel Stirs Controversy for Releasing Polygamy Version of Barbie

American toy company Mattel has recently revealed releasing a polygamy version of the kids’ famous doll Barbie. The new edition will contain a series of dolls that feature Ken with multiple wives.

The company justified the new edition saying: "Love is love, whether that's a man doll and a man doll or Ken with multiple Barbie lookalikes," adding: "Who are we to exclude any lifestyle from the Barbie experience?"

Mattel also uncovered the first box set, which includes Ken along with several blonde wives who all look suspiciously like Barbie.

The company said that the idea came after a family in Utah wrote that they were looking for a Barbie doll set, that represents their lifestyle, to give to their twelve daughters for Christmas; thus prompting them to announce issuing their new Polygamy Edition.

Using the slogan “A doll line designed to keep labels out and invite everyone in,” the company has earlier revealed a gender-neutral doll, which comes in a range of skin tones, each has two different hairstyle options. Additionally, the new dolls come in cheerful pastel-green-and-yellow packaging with a variety of clothing: jeans, skirts, tank tops, shorts, and so on.

Some people have hailed Mattel’s dolls for “finally providing some recognition, even a sense of validation to all walks of life,” as the new dolls could teach children to accept all kinds of people and agree with different religions and cultures.

However, several others have denounced the new Barbie version considering it a non-sense offer that might send wrong messages to kids.

American company Mattel manufactured the first Barbie fashion dolls in March 1959 by the businesswoman Ruth Handler, inspired by a German doll called Bild Lilli.

Mattel has sold over a billion Barbie dolls, making it the company's largest and most profitable line. However, in 2014 the sales have sharply gone down.

