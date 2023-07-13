Maybelline ad featuring male model rebuked

ALBAWABA - A video of an alleged Maybelline advertisement has been widely criticized on social media after featuring a man putting on makeup.

The clip, which has the caption "Maybelline partner", has created a fuss online after a man was seen putting on lip gloss.

The man was seen in the Maybelline ad trying different colors of lip gloss by the very famous American multinational cosmetics, skincare, fragrance, and personal care company.

What triggered more controversy on social media is that the man in the Maybelline ad has long nails painted in grey and was having some beard accessories.

Another day … another company to boycott ladies …This time it’s @Maybelline. Check out their new ad #BoycottMaybelline

A person on Twitter posted the Maybelline ad and commented: "Another day, another disturbing make-up ad."

Another slammed the Maybelline ad by saying: "Have they learnt nothing from Bud Light. This is a new ad for Maybelline." critics have also called women to boycott the New York-based company after the ad which they considered "inappropriate."

However, from another point of view, some people have defended the Maybelline ad saying the American brand is now trying to be accessible to all and please all tastes.

One added: "Yaaas Hunny, The Maybelline New York Ad We Love To See."