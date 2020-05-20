MBC Baghdad's Office Stormed by Protesters Over Al-Muhandis

Outraged Iraqi protestors stormed MBC Iraq offices in Baghdad, in response to a report broadcasted through the Saudi-owned TV channel referring to a top Iraqi militia leader, who was killed in a US airstrike earlier this year.
اللحظات الأولى لاقتحام المتظاهرين الغاضبين لمبنى قناة mbc عراق بعد الإساءة للشهيد القائد ابو مهدي المهندس #ام_بي_سي_قناة_الارهاب_السعودي pic.twitter.com/usFkn5SMKe— سومري #313 (@Su99M_313) May 18, 2020
Translation: "Video shows first moments of protesters storming MBC Iraq building after the latter insulted the martyred leader Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis."
Remembering the 1981 Iraqi embassy bombing in Beirut, MBC Iraq referred to Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis as the one who orchestrated the attack, which killed 61 people including Iraq's ambassador to Lebanon and Balqis Al-Rawi, the Iraqi wife of Syrian well-known poet Nizar Qabbani, who was working at the cultural department of the embassy.
The anti-Baathist Shi'a Islamist group Al-Dawa was then declared responsible for the attack.
Fans of Al-Muhandis took to Twitter to voice out their anger against the MBC group using the hashtag #ام_بي_سي_قناة_الارهاب_السعودي (MBC is the channel of Saudi terrorism) before they called for an actual protest by MBC offices on Monday afternoon.
وقفه احتجاجيه ضد قناة (mbc)#ام_بي_سي_قناة_الارهاب_السعودي pic.twitter.com/BkWiIh94tI— ابو مهدي المهندس لم يبرد الدم😢 (@aaaaa12345aasdd) May 15, 2020
Translation: "A protest against MBC"
Even though calls for the protest asked attendees to maintain social distancing, at a time the Coronavirus continues to spread across the country, protesters soon began rioting in the square by the office building.
Protests accused the Saudi Royal Family of Al-Saud of systematically insulting Al-Muhandis and other Iranian-backed military leaders using Saudi media outlets.
In #Baghdad locals took control of the MBC channel. Allegedly they did not like how channel talked about Abu Mahdi al Muhandis (who was killed with Qasim Suleimani) #Iraq pic.twitter.com/7DbfalToM4— Vera Mironova (@vera_mironov) May 18, 2020
Online commentators continue to demand that "the Iraqi government does everything possible to close offices of MBC Iraq and stop its broadcast."
نطالب من هيئة الاعلام و التصالات غلق قناة الارهاب قناة MBC السعودية التي تسيئ بكل صلافة الى القائد الشهيد المهندس وتصفه بالارهابي— زهراء رحمن (@mernoor) May 14, 2020
كما نطالب السياسيين ببيانات ادانة لهذا الخطاب التحريضي الذي تمارسه قناة الفتنة تجاه شهدائنا وقياداتنا.
#ام_بي_سي_قناة_الارهاب_السعودي
Translation: "We urge the National Communications and Media Commission of Iraq to close offices of the terrorist Saudi MBC channel, which has shamelessly insulted the martyr leader Al-Muhandis accusing him of being a terrorist. We urge all politicians to write against these Saudi provocations against our martyrs and our leaders."
Al-Muhandis, who was the leader of Shia Popular Mobilization Forces, was killed during the first week of 2020 during a critical US airstrike near Baghdad's international airport, targeting him and high-ranking Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani.
MBC Iraq's office in Baghdad, when groups left the damage everywhere. pic.twitter.com/xh8qgksJNo— Azhar Al-Rubaie | أزهر الربيعي (@AzherRubaie) May 19, 2020
© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)