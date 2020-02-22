‘Mecca Girl Represents Me’ Saudi Female Rapper Music Video Provokes Controversy

  1. Home
Salam Bustanji

Published February 22nd, 2020 - 04:57 GMT
Screenshot // Twitter
Screenshot // Twitter

A feminist rapper from Mecca is under arrest in Saudi Arabia after she received a massive backlash for releasing a music video praising women from the holy metropolis.

The rapper Asayel Slay, who’s of Eritrean origin, uploaded the video Bint Makkah (Woman from Mecca) on her Youtube channel last week, sparking widespread controversy in the conservative Kingdom.

"Our respect to other girls but the Mecca girl is sugar candy," she sings in the video while men and women dance in a café. 

The video has been deemed offensive by authorities after it elicited controversy within the conservative kingdom, gathering more than 1.6 million views.

The governor of Mecca Khaled al-Faisal ordered the arrest of the people behind the video, tweeting that it "insults the customs of Mecca" and using the hashtag "They're not the girls of Mecca".

Translation: “The Governor of Mecca # Khaled_Al-Faisal directs the arrest of those responsible for producing the rap song (Bint Makkah), which offends the customs and traditions of the people of Mecca and contradicts the identity and traditions of its holiness.” 

The video was widely shared on social media, and people used hashtag #بنت_مكه_تمثلني (#Mecca_Girl_Represents_Me) to discuss it.

Translation: “This is the only rap song that doesn't contain a single obscenity, insult, pornographic scene, nudity, hashish or smoking. The rapper was even veiled, yet she was arrested because the song didn't belong to this conservative society.”

Social media users criticized the double-standards applied to women in Saudi Arabia. They drew attention to the case of Moroccan singer Saad Lmjarred who was permitted to perform in Riyadh after facing three charges of rape that he denies.

Social media users also accused authorities of projecting an image of modernization abroad while cracking down at home.

In 2018 the crown prince of the conservative country began a programme of reforms.Artists including Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj and BTS have been invited to perform in the kingdom.

However, 120 Saudi men and women were arrested for wearing "inappropriate clothes” at the music festival.

Activists argue that incidents such as Riyadh season and Asayel’s arrest only showcase further the crackdown on freedom of expression in the country.


