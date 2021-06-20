Meet the New Master of Iran, Ebrahim Raeisi, Also Accused of Human Rights Crimes

Iranians have voted in Presidential elections, on Friday 18th, to choose a new leader to replace Hassan Rouhani, who has been in office since 3 August 2013.

After finalizing vote count, judiciary chief Ebrahim Raeisi was named the winner of the Iranian presidential elections 2021 in a landslide victory; He gained 17.92 million votes (which accounts for 61.9% of votes).

Final results out: Voter turnout 48.8%, lowest since 1979 revolution. Total votes cast 28.9 mil, of which Ebrahim Raeisi garners 17.9 mil, followed by Mohsen Rezaei at distant second with 3.4 mil, Hemmati 2.4 mil and Qazizadeh around one mil. #IranElection2021 pic.twitter.com/AGyXVzZ2jB — Syed Zafar Mehdi (@mehdizafar) June 19, 2021

The Secretary General of Amnesty International, Agnès Callamard, decried the victory of Raeisi saying he’d better be investigated over human rights violations he committed.

The organization reported also that the newly elected president is accused of human rights crimes including humanity of murder, enforced disappearance and torture.

Amnesty also highlighted that Ebrahim Raeisi was part of the ‘death commission’ partners which forcibly disappeared and extrajudicially executed a lot of political dissidents in Evin and Gohardasht prisons near Tehran in 1988.

Them: Who's your president?

Me: we didn't get to elect one, it was pre-elected.

Them: who is he any way?

Me: a hardliner, a thug that is responsible for thousand lives during the 60's in #iran .

Them: good luck 🥳#ابراهيم_رئيسي — Babak (@Babakkey) June 19, 2021

The presidential elections in Iran were also said to have been unfair and a sham; women, members of religious minorities and anti-regime activists were not allowed to vote or become a candidate for elections.

Ebrahim Raisi, who has been a Chief Justice in Iran since 2019, is believed to have arrested multi-human rights defenders, anti-regime as well as have persecuted minorities.

In his judicial term, he also granted blanket immunity to government officials and security forces responsible for the killings to never be questioned or investigated.

منظمة العفو الدولية تدعو للتحقيق مع الرئيس الإيراني إبراهيم رئيسي لإرتكابه جرائم ضد الإنسانية وقالت المنظمة إن الإنتخابات الإيرانية تمت في اجواء قمعية



سلمونا على العفو الدولية وين كانت نائمة منذ سنيين لم تحقق معة الا بعدما اصبح رئيساً.#الجمهوريه_الاسلاميه_فخرنا#ابراهيم_رئيسي pic.twitter.com/x8lURj52FD — هاشم الناصحي hashem al nasihiu (@hashemaboali2) June 19, 2021

A lot of people have called to boycott the sham elections in Iran; Families of the victims of the Ukrainian plane had decided not to participate in the vote. In Rome and Brussels protesters gathered in front of embassies calling for regime change and a boycott of sham elections.

Furthermore, reports from 1,200 observers in different Iranian cities show that the voter participation in the 2021 presidential elections was below 10%. However, the government is determined to announce it 5 times higher.

#Iran

6/18/2021

Massive boycott across the country of today's elections in Iran#boycott_of_the_comprehensive_elections for the electoral misstep of the Iranian regime یر

Families of the victims of the Ukrainian plane

They have already announced that they wil 👇👇 https://t.co/cXJ9DfSTo6 — Amilsa Laila 2 (@2Amilsa) June 18, 2021

Social media users have slammed Amnesty International's call to investigate Raisi; defending that it had years to probe into his human rights’ violations. However, it waited until he became president to do so.

An Academic and political analyst, Sabah Al-Khozai, slammed Amnesty International’s report; saying that it is trying to cover Iran’s human rights violation; adding that according to Reuters, Raeisi is accused of mass executions since 1988 and the killing of opponents, with the latest being during the 2019 gasoline protests and claiming the lives of 1,500 people.

Al-Khozai said Amnesty estimated the number of victims at around 304 and accused it of complimenting the Iranian regime.

إيران تغلي بسبب الإنتخابات لتنصيب "إبراهيم رئيسي" رئيساً للجمهورية وهو المتهم بإعدامات جماعية منذ 1988 وقتل المعارضين وآخرها إحتجاجات البنزين 2019 الذي راح ضحيتها 1500 إنسان حسب وكالة رويترز للأنباء بينما قدّرت منظمة العفو الدولية عدد الضحايا 304.

لماذا هذه المنظمة تجامل إيران؟ — صباح الخزاعي Sabah Al-Khozai (@sabahalkhozai) June 17, 2021

Ebrahim Raeisi ran for presidency in 2017 but lost to Hassan Rouhani, 57% to 38.3%. The Chief of Justice will take over as a new president on August 3, when the incumbent government completes its two terms in office.