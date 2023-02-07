Meet Sara, the Saudi robot

ALBAWABA - Meet Sara, a genuine robot made in Saudi Arabia. The social media celebrates with such an impressive invention.

قدمت المملكة العربية #السعودية الروبوت "سارة"، الذي ظهر على شكل أنثى تتحدث اللهجة العامية السعودية وتضع غطاء رأس يشبه #الحجاب لترحب بزوار معرض السعودية الرقمية المشارك في فعاليات مؤتمر "#ليب 2023" التقني الدولي، بالرياض. pic.twitter.com/qkJsjoKdmk — qabasmedia_om (@qabasmedia_om) February 7, 2023

Sara is a local homegrown robot currently on display at the Saudi Digital Pavilion as part of LEAP 2023, an international technical conference at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center continuing till 9 February.

Robot Sarah in #Leap23 as the first #SaudiRobot 🇸🇦❤️ that speaks the colloquial dialect, #Sarah works in the conference to answer visitors inquiries and interact with them through #ArtificialIntelligence.. pic.twitter.com/AOQ5nefjW8 — Saudi-Expatriates.com (@saudiexpat) February 7, 2023

Sara the robot is currently trending on the social media with much interest. It was recently manufactured in cooperation between Saudi Digital and the Qss Company. It can communicate with all visitors to the exhibition, interact with them, perform all popular dances, and respond to visitors' inquiries, a Saudi Press Agency report stated.

Saudi-made robot refuses to reveal her age 😂



pic.twitter.com/sqTFdKSzeC — Sarah (@SAlSuwayed) February 6, 2023

The robot has a AI camera that recognizes the distance of people in front of it, speaks to visitors and says "Hello".