  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Meet Sara, the Saudi robot

Meet Sara, the Saudi robot

Published February 7th, 2023 - 07:16 GMT
Sara the Saudi robot
Sara the Saudi robot (courtesy SPA)

ALBAWABA - Meet Sara, a genuine robot made in Saudi Arabia. The social media celebrates with such an impressive invention.

Sara is a local homegrown robot currently on display at the Saudi Digital Pavilion as part of LEAP 2023, an international technical conference at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center continuing till 9 February. 

Sara the robot is currently trending on the social media with much interest. It was recently manufactured in cooperation between Saudi Digital and the Qss Company. It can communicate with all visitors to the exhibition, interact with them, perform all popular dances, and respond to visitors' inquiries, a Saudi Press Agency report stated.

The robot has a AI camera that recognizes the distance of people in front of it, speaks to visitors and says "Hello". 

 

Tags:SaraSaudi robotRiyadhSaudi Arabia

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...