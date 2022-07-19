MEMEs Flush Online Due to UK's Highest Heat Wave

The UK has been suffering its worst ever-historic heat wave with the temperature reaching its peak point, 39.1C, Today in Charlwood, Surrey. The first of its kind heat wave triggered massive engagement on social media as people posted MEMEs online expressing their first sleepless night due to high temperatures.

Under the hashtag "#cantsleep", people shared their reactions toward the hot weather which banned them from sleeping on Monday night adding that according to British authorities is still not the highest night ever and Tuesday night is expected to be the boiling point of the latest heat wave affecting the Kingdom.

Anyone else looking like this or is it just me #cantsleep #puddlelife pic.twitter.com/f4il6iuFa9 — Paulline d 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Paullined) July 19, 2022

According to the Guardian, the country's earlier hottest day was reported on 17 July, with temperatures reaching 38.1C at Santon Downham in Suffolk, and 41C (105.8F) were forecast across Britain.

Furthermore, British authorities have called on people not to leave their houses due to the country's heat wave that is not only affecting the UK but is also hitting Europe causing deaths and massive wildfires.

Me in my room at 4 am trying to figure out why my fan is blowing out warm air #cantsleep pic.twitter.com/obrxHZ83Fg — ✨Holly✨ (@HollyTaylor201) July 19, 2022

Reports revealed that over 1,100 people have died of high temperatures and the unprecedented heat wave affecting Europe. Moreover, wildfires erupted across France, Spain, and Portugal forcing thousands of people to leave their homes fearing flames.

According to sources, this heat wave is the first of its kind especially in the UK as the highest temperatures recorded in the country were in 2019 when it reached 38.7C in Cambridge University Botanic Garden.

Some people said that due to global warming and climate change, temperatures are expected to be on the rise and more heat waves are likely in countries that are not used to witnessing such high records including the UK.

Few UK residents have advised others to look online or in stores to buy air conditioners (AC) as the country might be facing more heat waves in the near future.

Here are the top MEMEs posted online by people who are affected by the worst heat wave:

Needing a drink every 5 minutes bc the heat is evapourating the life out of me #cantsleep pic.twitter.com/VQewsO8Xpw — Maulice🎈 (@Mauliccee) July 19, 2022

literally lying in bed looking directly up sweating all over my sheets- 28c doesn't seem that high but remember that UK houses are built to keep HEAT IN with NO AC-



That temp can quickly feel 1.5x worse...#cantsleep #vtuber #vtubertwp pic.twitter.com/kOATHMPP9d — Shichū • GREEN!🍵《 VTuber 》| I DEBUTED?! WUT!? (@ShichuVT) July 19, 2022

it’s still 22° outside at *4AM*

and like 27° in my room

WHAT IS THIS SHIT 😭😭#cantsleep pic.twitter.com/ZkkSb2vjfX — SUNOO LOVER 💛 ➳❥ lyds ✘☺︎ (@inniessmile) July 19, 2022