Merkel's hair and makeup costs Germany over $60K

ALBAWABA - The German government has spent more than $60,600 on the hair and makeup of former Chancellor Angela Merkel.

According to documents obtained by Tagesspiegel via a Freedom of Information Act request, the German government spent dozens of thousands of money on Merkel's hair and makeup after she left office only.

The ex-German chancellor left office in 2021. However, she is still billing the federal government for several expenses.

In detail, the document confirmed that Merkel after leaving office hired a special hair and makeup specialist instead of her longtime former makeup artist. Her new hair and makeup artist is a self-employed who also works as a fashion designer, based in Berlin.

It added that the ex-German chancellor sent a bill with over $18,964 bill in 2023 and $41,655 in the year preceding it.

"The assumption of costs is linked to the performance of continuing official duties — regardless of whether they are public or non-public," the German chancellery told Tagesspiegel.

The news about Merkel's hair and makeup bills has triggered massive anger online where some said it would be better to spend this amount of money on the economy or enhancing the job market.

A person mockingly commented on Reddit: "She pays professionals for that look?."

Another added: "I like Angela, but that does not sound like a good deal for the taxpayers. Unless maybe she keeps a hairdresser/makeup artist full-time?"

On the other hand, a person said: "Last Merkel year was during Covid. Hardly comparable."