Messi's Abaya divides world

ALBAWABA - In an unexpected move, football player Lionel Messi was gifted an abaya — a long, loose-fitting Arab robe — by the Qatari emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani following Argentina's victory over France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup final game.

In the crowning ceremony, Sheikh Tamim wrapped an abaya around Argentina's captain Messi before giving him the golden trophy to celebrate with his team members.

They sold you lies & bullshit that Messi would wear the rainbow pride armband…



Leo Messi came out wearing the Arabic Abaya at the most important moment of his career, showing absolute respect for the Arabic culture.

He might legit be the best human being of our lifetime



Messi in abaya caused a storm of controversy on the internet. Some people accused Qatar of forcibly imposing the Arab culture during an Argentine celebration, while the rest thought it was an amazing gesture.

A person wrote: "reminded me of how Islamists force Abaya & Hijab on women," while another disagreed by commenting: "Messi wearing the Arabian abaya is the best scene ever in this world cup."

مثال جديد يوضح أن الغرب الحالي يرى العالم من منظوره فقط، ويريده نسخة منه:



تلغراف البريطانية :إفساد لحظة تاريخية بسبب ارتداء "البشت"



جاري لينكر : "هذه قلة احترام"



بالاك "هذا استغلال"



تصريحات أخرى هاجمت، وهم يجبرون اللاعبين الأجانب لديهم على ارتداء ما لا يناسب مبادئهم.

British newspaper Telegraph published an article criticizing giving Leo the abaya after Argentina beat France (4) 3-3 (2) with the headline: "The bizarre act that ruined the greatest moment in World Cup history."

On the other hand, Argentina's official Twitter account celebrated the moment by sharing a photo of Messi with the caption: "Sure, king."

Pelé wearing a Sombrero Mexican hat after winning his 3rd FIFA World Cup in 1970. What are you all mad about?

While some took Messi's photos and videos in abaya to create their own memes, others remembered when Brazilian former professional footballer Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known as Pelé, wore a Sombrero Mexican hat after winning his third FIFA World Cup in 1970.

Qatar became the first Arab country to organize the FIFA World Cup. Many countries hailed Qatar's great effort in organizing this spectacular event which took place from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18.