Mexican president shares photo of elf-like creature

ALBAWABA - Mexico’s president posted a photo on his Twitter account on Saturday showing what he said appeared to be a mythological woodland spirit similar to an elf.

Les comparto dos fotos de nuestra supervisión a las obras del Tren Maya: una, tomada por un ingeniero hace tres días, al parecer de un aluxe; otra, de Diego Prieto de una espléndida escultura prehispánica en Ek Balam. Todo es místico. pic.twitter.com/Tr5OP2EqmU — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) February 25, 2023

No one knows why Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador shared the photo of what he said was an aluxe, a Mayan elflike creature. But Twitter users didn't take it seriously, and news outlets said it looked like a 2021 photo of another questionable creature.

A person mocked the president and commented: "It’s a raccoon with a bag on its head."

López Obrador wrote: "Everything is mystical." His tweet gained over 9 million views in a few days.

الرئيس المكسيكي (أندريس مانويل) يفاجئ الجميع وينشر قبل ساعات في حسابه على تويتر صورة جني قال بأن اسمه Aluxe، وكتب في حسابه: أحد المهندسين تمكن من تصوير الجني Aluxe قبل 3 أيام.



حسب وكالة Associated Press للأنباء فإن الرئيس المكسيكي كان يتحدث بجدية ولم يكن يمزح. pic.twitter.com/QFiOqmV9RH — إياد الحمود (@Eyaaaad) February 26, 2023

He maintained that one of the pictures "was taken three days ago by an engineer," while the second one was captured by Diego Prieto showing a splendid pre-Hispanic sculpture in Ek Balam.