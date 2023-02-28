  1. Home
Mexican president shares photo of elf-like creature

Published February 28th, 2023 - 12:33 GMT
Mexican President
ALBAWABA - Mexico’s president posted a photo on his Twitter account on Saturday showing what he said appeared to be a mythological woodland spirit similar to an elf.

No one knows why Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador shared the photo of what he said was an aluxe, a Mayan elflike creature. But Twitter users didn't take it seriously, and news outlets said it looked like a 2021 photo of another questionable creature. 

A person mocked the president and commented: "It’s a raccoon with a bag on its head."

López Obrador wrote: "Everything is mystical." His tweet gained over 9 million views in a few days.

He maintained that one of the pictures "was taken three days ago by an engineer," while the second one was captured by Diego Prieto showing a splendid pre-Hispanic sculpture in Ek Balam.

