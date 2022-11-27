"Is Michael Jackson Egyptian?": statue stirs debate online

ALBAWABA - A statue in one of the Egyptian museums has ignited debate across social media for its similar look to the American pop star Michael Jackson.

The photo has been widely shared on social media and got thousands of engagement comments as people thought that old Egyptian people predicted the American famous singer Michael Jackson.

"Is Michael Jackson Egyptian?" people questioned the weird photo which appeared for the first time.

Some had made fun saying this could never be true and it must be fake or photoshopped.

Michael Jackson, born on Aug. 29, was one of the most famous singers worldwide as he was dubbed the "King of Pop." Jackson, the songwriter, dancer, and philanthropist, is regarded as one of the most significant cultural figures of the 20th century. He died on June 25.