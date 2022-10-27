Michel Aoun to leave presidential palace to his $6M villa

As the Lebanese presidential term of Michel Aoun is about to end by the beginning of November, rumours have been all over social media about the place he will be moving to after finishing his presidential term.

Photos of a fancy villa that is allegedly said to be belonging to the Lebanese president were shared online amid wide criticism and angry comments by the Lebanese. The villa is located in Rabieh, northern Beirut, Lebanese local media reported.

وسط الانهيار الشامل وارتفاع نسب الفقر في لبنان الى ٨٠ بالمئة #ميشال_عون ينتقل من القصر الجمهوري الى فيلا جديده كلفتها ٦ ملايين دولار ، الا يحق للبنانيين الذين خسروا مالهم وانهارت بلادهم في عهده السؤال "من اين لك هذا؟" من منطلق الشفافية #لبنان pic.twitter.com/cVt1WKZfWA — Nada Abdelsamad (@BBCNadaSamad) October 25, 2022

The 2,000 squared meter property is believed to have cost $6 million and consists of 3 floors with a luxurious design inside and out.

Despite the allegations that say state contractor Jihad Al Arab dug the lot and the construction was supervised by MP Elias Bou Saab, Jihad Al Arab released a statement denying any kind of relations with the new $6M villa, believed to be for Michel Aoun.

A statement shared by lawyer Mark Habka read with all respect to the Lebanese president, Jihad Al Arab doesn't have any ties with the villa construction adding that the reason behind the allegations against Jihad Al Arab is just to discredit his name. The statement ended with a warning that serious, legal measures will be taken against anyone who shares misinformation about Jihad Al Arab.

Lebanese people criticized president Michel Aoun saying that he made the $6 million villa by stealing the country and the people's money during his presidency especially as Lebanon has been going through its worst economic crisis ever along with fuel shortage and lack of medicines following the Covid-19 pandemic, failure to form a government, and the Beirut's port blast.

فيلا رئيس الجمهورية ميشال عون في الرابية التي سيقيم فيها بعد انتقاله من قصر الشعب في بعبدا اليه مباشرة تظهر التصميم الفخمة على غير قصر عين التينة وقريطم ونجيب ميقاتي في طرابلس قصور زعيم الحرب مضائة بينما الشعب للبناني يلعبون به ع وتر الطائف والمذهب وبيوتهم مظلمة سوداء

زعماء حرب pic.twitter.com/9Uxg1nLeOU — لبنان اولا. البقاع Robyjan (@Robyjan2) October 26, 2022

Wild comments emerged online following the news of Michel Aoun's villa as one said: "Cut his water, cut his electricity, thank you". Another jokingly added: "You can buy a bigger and better villa in LA with 6 million".

About Michel Aoun

Michel Aoun is a politician who has been serving as the president of Lebanon since 31 October 2016. Aoun joined the Military Academy in 1955 and became the country's youngest commander of the army, at the age of 49 years. Michel Aoun's presidential term will end on Oct. 31.