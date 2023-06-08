Millionaire sits China's university exams for 27th time

ALBAWABA Among the millions of high schoolers who sat for China’s "gaokao” college entrance exam on Wednesday, was a 56-year-old Chinese millionaire Liang Shi.

Liang took the exam for the 27th time, demonstrating his persistence and determination. His journey began in 1983 when he was just 16 years old.

Over the course of the next decade, he continuously strived to improve his score.

However, in 1992, he had to cease his attempts as the exam was limited to individuals under 25 and unmarried at that time.

"It's an uncomfortable thought that I didn't manage to get a college education," Liang told AFP.

"I really want to go to university and become an intellectual."

He had to give up drinking and playing mahjong during the preparation period, he jokingly pointed out.