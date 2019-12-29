'Minecraft Not Mein Kampf!' The Truth About the Hitler Christmas Gift Video in France

An Instagram video featuring a French child receiving a copy of Hitler's "Mein Kampf" book from his grandfather instead of the video game "Minecraft" turned out to be a staged joke by the father.

The video was posted by the French comedian Yann Stotz on his own Instagram account, with the caption: "Family Christmas... awkward moment."

Stotz's son appears to be disappointed after he unpacks his Christmas gift, only to find Hitler's famous book.

The comedian's voice can be heard repeating the names of the video game and the book, seemingly explaining to his father that his son wanted the video game and not the book. Stotz also posted the video on Facebook, before it was removed for "incitement and hatred."

"What on Earth is this? Let me see *grabs book* No dad, it's mineCRAFT he wanted!"

"He told me Mein Kampf."

"*To self* How did he even find this? That's impossible! *to father* Dad, MineCRAFT, it's a video game for kids."

After two days of the video being retweeted thousands of times, mostly out of context, Yann Stotz explained to 20 Minutes news that he had staged the joke after noticing how similar the video game's name was to the book's title.