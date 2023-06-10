Miss Iraq to run for US Congress

ALBAWABA - Sarah Idan, a former Miss Iraq, has announced her candidacy for the US Congress as a Democrat in California's 30th District.

If elected, Idan would become the first Iraqi female immigrant and self-proclaimed "secular Muslim Zionist" to hold a seat in Congress.

Currently residing in Los Angeles, Idan aims to fill the position currently held by Adam Schiff, who is running for the Senate. Schiff, the former House Intelligence Committee chair, had expressed support for the declassification of a report on the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, urging its prompt release to the public.

In an interview with The Algemeiner, a US Jewish news outlet, Idan emphasized her unique background, having been forced to leave her home country with her Iraqi citizenship revoked.

In 2020, she stirred controversy by posting a photo with the head of Israeli Mossad during a White House ceremony that facilitated the normalization of relations between Israel, the UAE, and Bahrain.