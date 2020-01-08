Missile Attack or Crash? Doomed Ukrainian Plane in Tehran Is the New Aviation Mystery

Amid a very tense week between the US and Iran following a strike that killed a top Iranian general, and a few hours after Iran launched a dozen missiles targeting an Iraqi airbase used by US troops, a Ukranian civilian Boeing 737 aircraft crashed shortly upon leaving Tehran's international airport.

The timing of the plane crash prompted speculations as to whether the accident was a result of a technical issue or a possible Iranian missile strike.

While initial reports issued by Iranian authorities cited technical issues leading to the crash, Iran's Civil Aviation Authority announced an investigation into the accident to clarify the reasons behind it.

However, a video shared online of a burning object plunging from the sky before it exploded on the ground raised suspicions that the aircraft might have been hit by a rogue Iranian missile launched during the same night.

#BREAKING: Video posted by local journalists appears to show doomed Boeing 737 barreling toward the ground in Iran





The reason for crash of #Ukranian plane this morning was the fire in the engine of the aircraft, says #Iran's Ministry of Roads official.

Some commentators suggested that the airplane crew hadn't reported technical issues before the crash, and that radars witnessed a sudden halt in the plane's speed, indicating it might have been downed by a missile.

They referenced a similar accident in which a Malaysian aircraft was shutdown in Ukraine in 2014, during the conflict between anti and pro-Russian militias.

Remember when Russian-backed Ukrainian separatists accidentally shot down MH17 in 2014? The investigation took almost two years to complete, even with a Dutch-led international task force.

You're gonna tell me the Iranians figured out it was engine failure in 5 minutes?





Some more photos from the Boeing 737 Ukraine Airline crash site.

Some more photos from the Boeing 737 Ukraine Airline crash site.

Some speculate #Iran's air defense system may have accidentally shot the plane down. We'll know more soon enough.

Al Arabiya: Boeing 737 aircraft data shows its speed was suddenly reduced, suggesting an explosion.

There is a footage of the plane in the sky on fire.



There is absolutely no way that the Ukrainian plane crash in Iran is due to mechanical difficulties.



Which mechanical failures immediately drop all ADS-B transmissions on a new plane in a conflict zone? None.



Data looks similar to MH17.

Despite an earlier statement by the Ukranian Embassy in Iran referring to an engine failure being the reason the plane crashed, ruling out a terror or rocket attack, the embassy later replaced its statement and announced an investigation into the accident.

#BREAKING: Ukrainian Embassy in #Tehran backing away from the initial conclusion that the crash was an accident, now says it is unclear what caused the plane to crash. #Iran

Head of Tehran’s civil aviation organization announced that they have found the black box but stated that Iran will not give it to Boeing, and is still making a decision regarding where they will send it for its data to be analyzed.

Iranian media reported that none of the 176 passengers aboard flight PS752 bound for Kiev survived the accident. According to a tweet by the Ukranian foreign minister, 82 of the victims were Iranians, 63 were Canadians, 11 were Ukranian, 10 Swedes, 4 Afghans, 3 Germans, and 3 Britons.