Moroccan Trans Influencer Attacked Gay Men and Urged Her Followers to Identify and 'Expose' Them

During a live stream, Moroccan trans influencer called on her 670k Instagram followers to "identify and expose" gay men in the country by creating fake accounts on a popular gay dating app, causing at least one gay man to take his own life.

Her name is Sofia Taloni. I believe she’s a trans women who claims she was experiencing online harassment by gay men and so this was her form of retaliation. If you google her name you can find several articles regarding the matter. — 📽 (@avizionary) April 27, 2020

Popular beauty online influencer Sofia Taloni had attacked the gay community saying that they have been "jealous of her online success" and that she's "only responding to the war they started against her."

Taloni asked her followers to sign up in a gay dating app and to take screenshots of the gay men's accounts and circulate online. This is to then "expose" them in the country where same-sex relationships are illegal and could be punishable by up to 3 years in jail, in addition to it being socially unacceptable.

Sofia taloni the woman who went on a spree of homophobic attacks om instagram and outings and exposing all the gay dating app to a majority of homophobes, is still not being stopped by instagram, in her latest live yesterday she went on to call gay men as not real men pic.twitter.com/WihOFAB6AY — queer (@outedInGrindr) April 17, 2020

Taloni's Instagram account was eventually suspended after social media users launched a campaign to report her act.

Consequently, local activists reported that members of the LGBTQ+ community don't feel safe anymore, and that at least one gay man has committed suicide in fear of being identified by his family.