Moroccans Protest Israeli Conductor in Casablanca

Published October 6th, 2022 - 09:27 GMT
Hassan II Mosque in Casablanca
Hassan II Mosque in Casablanca (Shutterstock)

ALBAWABA - Its trending. The Moroccan police attacked protestors in Casablanca who were demonstrating against an Israeli musical conductor.

Different hashtags like (#Moroccan #police #attacked #citizens taking part in a #demonstration in #protest of #Israeli #conductor Tom #Cohen's #concert in the city of #Casablanca) show the extent of the dismay against normalization with Israel but this is apparently falling on deaf ears. especially as far as the government is concerned.

Tom Cohen held a concert in the Moroccan city amidst protests. But ever since Morocco singed an agreement with Israel at the end of 2020, Cohen had been a regular in Morocco, conducting different concerts.  

Cohen also was permanent fixture at the Israeli Pavilion at the Dubai 2020 Expo, playing a fusion of eastern and western music.

 

