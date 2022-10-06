Moroccans Protest Israeli Conductor in Casablanca

ALBAWABA - Its trending. The Moroccan police attacked protestors in Casablanca who were demonstrating against an Israeli musical conductor.

Different hashtags like (#Moroccan #police #attacked #citizens taking part in a #demonstration in #protest of #Israeli #conductor Tom #Cohen's #concert in the city of #Casablanca) show the extent of the dismay against normalization with Israel but this is apparently falling on deaf ears. especially as far as the government is concerned.

Moroccan police attacked citizens taking part in a demonstration in protest of Israeli conductor Tom Cohen's concert in the city of Casablanca. pic.twitter.com/wuokUKx0ZI — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) October 5, 2022

Tom Cohen held a concert in the Moroccan city amidst protests. But ever since Morocco singed an agreement with Israel at the end of 2020, Cohen had been a regular in Morocco, conducting different concerts.

Cohen also was permanent fixture at the Israeli Pavilion at the Dubai 2020 Expo, playing a fusion of eastern and western music.