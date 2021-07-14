'It's Not Spy-craft': Morocco's Trials of Journalists Spark Criticism

Since 2019, the case of Moroccan journalists facing trial has sparked controversy across the North African country. Yet, the latest decision of the court to stop the media from covering trial developments has reignited the public outcry for more respect of speech and press freedoms.

The trial of @OmarRADI treats mundane journalistic work as though it were 007 spycraft. He's questioned about ubiquitous communication modes (Whatsapp) and concepts (due diligence). Any doubt as to the political nature of this trial should be cleared up by reading this thread... https://t.co/Y6LLW0tpsE — Allison L McManus (@AllisonLMcManus) July 6, 2021

In Casablanca, 34-year old Omar Radi is facing charges related to rape and undermining state security. Even though the judge justified his decision to curb media coverage of the case citing "considerations of the honor of the defendant," online voices expressed their concern over the transparency of the trial, hoping that the decision can soon be overturned and the public continues to learn all details connected to accusations facing Radi.

Thoughts with @OmarRADI and Sulaiman Raissouni at these desperate times. Hoping for a fair verdict later tonight 🙏🏻#FreeKoulchi — Mason Mount ⭐⭐ (@AdamKhalilLamps) July 9, 2021

#WeStandWithImad bcs freedom of expression/freedom of press are sine qua non condition toward the welfare of humankind#FreeKoulchi #justicepouromaretsoulaimane — a (@Fchichcool) July 13, 2021

According to his lawyer, Radi was arrested in December 2019 following a tweet in which he criticized "a judge prosecuting protest leaders" in Morocco.

However, Moroccan online people are in fear that authorities are cracking down on journalists who report violations and are outspoken about corruption and politicians is linked to it.

.@StateDeptSpox comments on our disappointment in reports that a court in Morocco has sentenced journalist Soulaiman Raissouni to five years in prison. pic.twitter.com/XVUZLWPAfc — Department of State (@StateDept) July 12, 2021

These fears have been supported by the latest a 5-year jail sentence against a journalist Soulaimane Raissouni, who has been accused of "an indecent attack on a man," while civil society figures linked his arrest to his reporting activity.

The US State Department has expressed its "disappointment" over the Raissouni verdict, urging Moroccan authorities to respect human rights and freedom of expression in the country.